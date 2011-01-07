Pendulum's drum setup revealed: KJ Sawka's kit in pictures

Before joining Pendulum in 2010, Kevin ‘KJ’ Sawka had already built himself a reputation for explosive drum ’n’ bass rhythms thanks to his influential YouTube presence. So hooking up with the arena-filling purveyors of “drum ‘n’ bass for the masses” was a no-brainer. And, incidentally, KJ’s dream gig.

Rhythm magazine caught up with the man dubbed The Human Drum Machine, and his drum tech Martin Gavrilovic, following Pendulum’s third album (the first featuring KJ) Immersion and a frenzied year of live dates including a sub-headlining slot with Iron Maiden at Sonisphere.

Among the exclusive shots of KJ's kit you'll see in this gallery are snippets from Rhythm's interview, finishing off with a Q&A with Martin Gavrilovic.