In pictures: Pendulum's studio and live setups

While many drum ‘n’ bass acts profess a love for hardware gear, Rob’s setup has a software core. “By the time I started making drum ’n’ bass, everything could be more or less done on the computer,” he says. “I’m not saying those first soft samplers were any good, but it meant I got used to having everything on board.

“It was GigaStudio in the late-‘90s that really kicked it off for me. I was working on a huge tower PC and used to carry the damn thing around when I was playing gigs. I would travel on public transport with my PC and a monitor. That’s dedication for you!

“Very soon, it became obvious that, in the very near future, all the sounds I needed would be generated by software. That was great, really, ’cause it meant that I didn’t have to spend hundreds and hundreds of dollars on expensive, hard-to-get and very temperamental old analogue keyboards or huge vintage sound modules. Software seemed like the obvious route.”