Muse's drum setup revealed: Dom Howard's kit in pictures

DW on Dom

"Dom’s introduction to me was via a friend, Glen Rowe. Glen and I had emailed about Dom and when I flew out to London on my way to the Frankfurt Musikmesse, Glen and I met for a few and discussed the possibility of Dom becoming part of the DW Family. After talking for a bit, I said that when I get back to DW, Dom and I should start to talk/email."

"Dom was very knowledgeable about what DW was about when it came to shell configuration and design. He was looking for drums that spoke together and held their own voice. He wanted them to speak with authority and be warm and full."

"We discussed the sizes that he was comfortable playing and how to achieve the sound he was searching for. We found it by making the 12" tom VLT (Vertical Low Timber) with 3-ply inner hoops and the 14" and 16" floors became the X-shell with 3-ply inner hoops and the kick the VLX with the 3-ply inner hoops. The matching snare is straight-up VLT, no inner hoops."

"He and I spoke and emailed at great lengths to make sure we were both on the same page. We made two kits and the finishes are ideas of his… the Gold Glass Kit with Gold Hardware. Very bling-bling and stage-friendly."

"The other kit, the Damask kit, was Dominic’s idea from the get-go. He had this vision and we went for it. I feel that the kits we built are what he had in mind. The Damask look is Solid Black Base with Silver Metallic Damask with Silver Flake over all chrome hardware."

Check out Rhythm magazine’s latest funk special issue 184 featuring Zigaboo Modeliste and Stanton Moore, or subscribe to Rhythm here.

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter