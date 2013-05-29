Thom Green's Alt-J drum setup in pictures

As a child, Thom Green fit the classic mould of the future drummer, banging on pots and pans, hungry to get his hands on a real kit.

Now, playing with the Mercury Prize-winning Alt-J, Thom is anything but classically minded in his approach to his chosen instrument.

There are no cymbals in his set-up and the beats he creates for the band show the influence of electronic music even as Thom plays them on an acoustic kit.

Last year was a momentous year for the young group. With the release of their award-winning debut album and an increasingly intense touring schedule, they have come a long way very fast from the band that formed at university in Leeds.

“We met in 2007 in the first year of university,” says Thom. “We didn’t start making music together until the second year, 2008, and then we were studying so we weren’t actively making an album.

“The album was recorded over a few years whenever we had time to go to London and see our producer. Even then we weren’t thinking, ‘this is an album track.’ We weren’t looking to get signed or even to play gigs. We just liked making music and had the opportunity to record.

“We accumulated tracks over the years and then we signed and we had these tracks. The album already kind of existed so really, we spent a couple of months recording all together, going down there for a weekend at a time to get a track done in two days.”

