The Jeff Porcaro story
This month we pay tribute to the drummer that defined the eighties. From Michael Jackson to Madonna, Steely Dan to Toto, Jeff Porcaro's CV is filled with hits. We get the great man's story from those that knew him best, including Steve Lukather, Simon Phillips, JR Robinson and Jeff's brother Mike.
INTERVIEWED
Thom Green (Alt-J)
Jean-Paul Gaster (Clutch)
Rat Scabies (The Damned)
Jon Dette (Slayer/Anthrax)
Mario Duplantier (Gojira)
Pat Lundy (Funeral For A Friend)
Mike Joyce (The Smiths)
PLUS: We show you how to build your own snare with Tiki's custom course
REVIEWED
Tama Star drum kits
Premier ONE snare drums
Overtone Labs TuneBot
Sabian Cymbal Vote cymbals
MXL Essentials drum mics
Ludwig Acrolite snare drums
LEARN
Find out how to play Florence and the Machine's 'Shake It Out', Alice Cooper classic 'Poison' and Pink Floyd's 'Money'. Plus your regular favourite lessons from Jason Bowld, Gareth Dylan Smith, Colin Woolway and more.
WIN
A set of the winning Sabian Cymbal Vote cymbals with a cool £1,300.
All this and more in the May issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand. Get yourself a copy from Apple Newsstand and enjoy all of our tuition content plus bonus videos, image galleries and other content.
May issue of Rhythm on sale 9 April
