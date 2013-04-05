May issue of Rhythm on sale 9 April

The Jeff Porcaro story



This month we pay tribute to the drummer that defined the eighties. From Michael Jackson to Madonna, Steely Dan to Toto, Jeff Porcaro's CV is filled with hits. We get the great man's story from those that knew him best, including Steve Lukather, Simon Phillips, JR Robinson and Jeff's brother Mike.



INTERVIEWED



Thom Green (Alt-J)

Jean-Paul Gaster (Clutch)

Rat Scabies (The Damned)

Jon Dette (Slayer/Anthrax)

Mario Duplantier (Gojira)

Pat Lundy (Funeral For A Friend)

Mike Joyce (The Smiths)



PLUS: We show you how to build your own snare with Tiki's custom course



REVIEWED

Tama Star drum kits

Premier ONE snare drums

Overtone Labs TuneBot

Sabian Cymbal Vote cymbals

MXL Essentials drum mics

Ludwig Acrolite snare drums



LEARN

Find out how to play Florence and the Machine's 'Shake It Out', Alice Cooper classic 'Poison' and Pink Floyd's 'Money'. Plus your regular favourite lessons from Jason Bowld, Gareth Dylan Smith, Colin Woolway and more.



WIN

A set of the winning Sabian Cymbal Vote cymbals with a cool £1,300.



All this and more in the May issue of Rhythm available now from all good newsagents, online or digitally at the Google Play Store or from Apple Newsstand.