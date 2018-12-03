The 6 best guitar innovations of 2018
6. DigiTech SDRUM
The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best guitar innovations of 2018. First up we have the DigiTech SDRUM...
We say: For players who are seeking to get quick and easy rhythm tracks down, this is an inspirational tool.
Read the review: DigiTech SDRUM review
5. Line 6 Powercab Plus
We say: Another guitar gear revolution from Line 6, and a perfect companion for modelling floorboard users.
Read the review: Line 6 Powercab Plus review
4. Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2
We say: Positive Grid has raised the amp plugin game with this fully featured, tone-filled update.
Read the review: Positive Grid BIAS Amp 2 review
3. TC Electronic Ditto Jam X2 Looper
We say: An innovative approach that offers clever beat sync functionality, the ability to slow down loops and tap tempo.
Read the review: TC Electronic Ditto Jam X2 Looper review
2. Universal Audio OX Amp Top Box
We say: The OX is a flawed yet potentially brilliant design, aimed shamelessly at the top end of the pro market, where most potential customers will already have the means to exploit its current capabilities.
Read the review: Universal Audio OX Amp Top Box review
Winner: Fractal Axe-Fx III
We say: Other, more affordable units will probably scratch the itch for most players, but if you simply, positively have to have the best road-ready modeller in the world, then accept no substitutes.
Read the review: Fractal Axe-Fx III review