Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience drum setup in pictures

"We just started this new leg of the tour," says Jason Bonham, "but so far, so good." The drummer is standing on the stage at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the second stop on the spring run of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience. It's a few minutes until soundcheck, and Bonham is examining his DW Vistalite kit (which also features a Ludwig Anniversary snare).

"We've made a few changes to the setlist from what we did last year," he says, giving his drumheads a quick tune-up. "I might tinker around with the show still - we'll see."

Bonham admits that he didn't initially plan on bringing the multi-media JBLZE show back for another tour - at least so soon. "But the reception we got last year was just over the top, completely exceeding my expectations. So. here we are. But I should add: People should come now. I can't tell you if you'll see this show again."

The other day, MusicRadar presented Jason Bonham himself providing a video tour of his beautious drum kit. On the following pages, we give you an up-close-and-personal look at this one-of-a-kind set.