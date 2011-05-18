Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience drum setup in pictures
"We just started this new leg of the tour," says Jason Bonham, "but so far, so good." The drummer is standing on the stage at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the second stop on the spring run of Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience. It's a few minutes until soundcheck, and Bonham is examining his DW Vistalite kit (which also features a Ludwig Anniversary snare).
"We've made a few changes to the setlist from what we did last year," he says, giving his drumheads a quick tune-up. "I might tinker around with the show still - we'll see."
Bonham admits that he didn't initially plan on bringing the multi-media JBLZE show back for another tour - at least so soon. "But the reception we got last year was just over the top, completely exceeding my expectations. So. here we are. But I should add: People should come now. I can't tell you if you'll see this show again."
The other day, MusicRadar presented Jason Bonham himself providing a video tour of his beautious drum kit. On the following pages, we give you an up-close-and-personal look at this one-of-a-kind set.
Kick drum
"You look at the graphic and that says it all," says Bonham. The kick is fitted with a Remo Clear Ambassador head on the front and a Power Stroke III on the batter side.
Snare
A Remo Coated Emperor X head is changed nightly. Those sticks, by the way, are Bonham's own signature line of Pro-Marks, made from maple.
Rack tom
A Remo Clear Emperor on top and a Remo Clear Ambassador on the bottom, changed nightly.
Floor toms
Remo Clear Emperors on the tops and Remo Clear Ambassadors on the bottoms, changed nightly, of course.
Hi-hats
Unlike his father, a lifelong user of Paiste cymbals, Jason favors Zildjians. “Zildjian have been in my family for over 25 years,” he says. "I have so many great friends over there."
Crash Ride
Jason likes the Zildjian 21" K Crash Ride so much, he has not one but...
Light and Crash Rides
...two! Next to the Crash Ride is a Zildjian 24" K Light Ride, which is a favorite.
Pedals
How do you get that famous Bonham bass drum sound? Being a Bonham helps, but it doesn't hurt to have DW pedals.
Gong
And if you're playing Led Zeppelin songs, occasionally you have to 'bang a bong!'