My Chemical Romance's drum setup in pictures

You haven’t made it in rock’n’roll until you’ve had your first death threat. Mike Pedicone doesn’t sound too rattled by his particular death threat, partly because it was made by a 12-year-old South American tweenager with Hello Kitty hairclips (she was scared he was trying to break up the band), but also because it underlines the all consuming, froth-mouthed, shrill-voiced passion of the My Chemical Romance fanbase.

As a well-known hardcore drummer with The Bled and Gavin Rossdale, Mike is used to industry respect but not teen hysteria, and he’s been on a steep learning curve since replacing Bob Bryar in the line-up last summer.

As yet, Mike is not an ‘official’ member, and narrowly missed playing on fourth album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys, but there is little doubt that his live skills have silenced the doubters and appeased the stalkers. “It’s actually kinda cool,” he beams, “that our fans are so loyal they’re willing to kill somebody!”

Rhythm caught up with Mike to take a closer look at his new RCI Custom Acrylic kit, discuss his gig with MCR, and find out how he made the move from guitarist to drummer extraordinaire. Here - among the shots of the aforementioned kit you’ll see in this gallery - are snippets from that interview.