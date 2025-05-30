“We missed him and are looking forward to turning it up and rocking out with him”: ZZ Top confirm Frank Beard is back

It’s been confirmed that Frank Beard is back on board with ZZ Top, resuming his place behind the drum kit for the band’s upcoming North American tour.

Beard has been absent since earlier this year when he had to take a break because of “lower leg problems”. He missed the group’s tour of Australia and New Zealand during which percussionist John Douglas filled for him.

In a statement, ZZ Top singer-guitarist Billy Gibbons said: “We’re happy that Frank is back with (bassist) Elwood (Francis) and yours truly, BFG. We missed him and are looking forward to turning it up and rocking out with him as has been the case for the last few hundred or so decades. His complete recovery is cause for celebration and that’s just what we intend to do on an open-ended basis. Welcome back, pardner!”

ZZ Top - Sharp Dressed Man (Official Music Video), Full HD (Digitally Remaster and Upscaled) - YouTube Watch On

Beard has been a member of the band since almost the beginning, from 1969, part of the classic trio of Gibbons and late bassist Dusty Hill. The 75-year-old drummer simply remarked, “It’s good to be back. See you out there.”

The band kickstart a summer of touring on Sunday when they play the elegantly-named Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria, British Columbia. They spend the next four months on the road throughout North America, ending up at Northfield Park in Ohio on 9 October For more tour details click here.