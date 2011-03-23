Thomas Lang and Benny Greb's drum setups in pictures
Thomas Lang and Benny Greb have raised the bar for drummers everywhere by possessing that most enviable of abilities to turn their hands (and feet) to near-enough every musical style - from jazz and fusion to rock and pop - without breaking so much as bead of sweat.
Rhythm magazine caught up with the technical masters to find out the secrets of their technique, get some handy advice that we can all apply to our drumming and, of course, take a closer look at the pairs’ kits.
You can already read the full interview - Thomas Lang and Benny Greb: 50 pro drumming tips and tricks - but here we’re concentrating purely on gear.
First up: Thomas Lang shows off his kit
Thomas Lang's kit
What's the most common mistake people make when setting up their drums?
Thomas Lang: "To set the drums up for the viewer so it looks cool from the front rather than for yourself. I know a lot of young drummers make that mistake."
Snares
"Number two would be to set the drums up so that the bass drum is facing the audience straight on, rather than being off to the right if you are a right-handed drummer, because the bass drum is not the centre of the drumset."
Cymbals
"Number three is to try to make the drumset perfectly symmetrical."
Cymbals cont.
"Another is to sit too low or too high, or to set up the cymbals too far away from the player so you have to play with your arm completely stretched - I see that a lot."
Hardware
"Whatever you do with your body mechanically has to be within a spherical space. It's not a straight plane, you are moving within a spherical space and your set-up has to reflect that…"
Heads
"…so whatever is higher on the drumset has to be closer to you."
Benny Greb's kit
Benny Greb: "I would say it's that they don't really set it up, bit by bit, in relation to how they sit and to their body, but they set up their kit then sit behind it and see whether it feels right."
Snares
"What creates great results is to take your stool, adjust it so it is cool for you, which normally means there is more than a 90° angle between your legs and your spine and between your upper legs and lower legs.”
Cymbals
"Then you set up the snare drum so it is comfortable, then a bass drum where the foot really sits, then a hi-hat where the foot really sits, and so on…"
Hardware
"…if you let students do this, it really results in a very natural set-up."
Heads
For more advice from these two technical masters, check out Thomas Lang and Benny Greb: 5 pro drumming tips and tricks.
