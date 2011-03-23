Thomas Lang and Benny Greb's drum setups in pictures

Thomas Lang and Benny Greb have raised the bar for drummers everywhere by possessing that most enviable of abilities to turn their hands (and feet) to near-enough every musical style - from jazz and fusion to rock and pop - without breaking so much as bead of sweat.

Rhythm magazine caught up with the technical masters to find out the secrets of their technique, get some handy advice that we can all apply to our drumming and, of course, take a closer look at the pairs’ kits.

You can already read the full interview - Thomas Lang and Benny Greb: 50 pro drumming tips and tricks - but here we’re concentrating purely on gear.

First up: Thomas Lang shows off his kit