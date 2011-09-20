Joey Castillo's Queens Of The Stone Age drum setup in pictures

That Joey Castillo has been the driving force powering Queens Of The Stone Age for almost a decade is testament to his technique, ability and staying power.

The first six years of the stoner rock-pioneers’ career saw four drummers take up residency at the band’s Spinal Tap-esque revolving drum throne. Not only that, but with Queens mainman Josh Homme and long-time guitarist Troy van Leeuwen both also accomplished drummers, this is one demanding job.

But Castillo has made himself indispensable to the cause, not only with his breathless raw power and fluid technicality, but also thanks to the incredible musical bond he has developed with Homme, who he also replaced as drummer for Eagles Of Death Metal.

Since his arrival in Queens in 2002, which of course saw him step into Dave Grohl’s shoes, Joey has headed out on three world tours with the band and enjoyed commercial success with 2005’s Lullabies To Paralyze and its follow-up Era Vulgaris.

Four years on from dropping their last record, Joey and the Queens return regrouped, recharged and ready to hit the studio later this year. They got back into the groove with a recent sold-out European tour promoting the re-release of their seminal, self-titled debut album.

Rhythm Magazine caught up with Joey while he and the boys were in London for what would prove to be a masterclass in band dynamics and drums/guitar interplay.

