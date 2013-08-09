Travis Barker's Transplants drum setup in pictures

Travis Barker has by no means been standing still these past few years. He’s released a well-received solo album, toured and recorded with Blink-182 and worked on a continuous schedule of side projects with artists as diverse as Yelawolf, LL Cool J, Paul Wall, Hopsin and producer Kojak with First Lady Michelle Obama.

The main focus of his energy right now is Transplants, Travis’ project with Tim Armstrong (Rancid) and ‘Skinhead’ Rob Aston.

He’s also been posting a series of new videos, entitled Crash Course. So far, the topics have been focused on Travis’ warm-up routine before a gig. The episodes posted so far include stretches and stickings that Travis uses to get loose before playing a show. Anyone that has seen Travis live knows he gives it his all, but not without a great deal of preparation.

Rhythm met up with Travis in his North Hollywood studio earlier this year to chat about all these projects, his musical background, how he’s changed up his kit for the most recent Transplants tour, and how he alters his playing to adapt to the gig at hand.

Here you’ll find pictures of that kit setup along with extracts from the interview, which you can read in full in the August issue of Rhythm (issue 218) which is on sale now.