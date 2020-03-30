Check out all our guitar skills lessons so far for beginner and intermediate players

In our Guitar Skills series of lessons we'll be covering a huge range of techniques and approaches in manageable chunks to help build your playing up to new levels. Click below for all our lessons so far.

Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds

Do your improvised solos feel like you're just rehashing the same old licks? We can help!

Give your first finger a rest and treat the remaining three digits to a spot of fretboard fitness training

Put your pick down and give your chord playing a new lease of life with our fingerstyle lesson

We’re tuning to DADGAD and taking a look at the body-bashing percussive styles of guitarists such as Jon Gomm, Andy Mckee and Newton Faulkner

We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound

Start your journey to improving your solos with some essential blues basics

Get started with our key techniques lesson with picking and the phrygian scale

Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords

Getting into the groove is an integral part of guitar playing, and that's our focus here

In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles

Played at speed, the fearsome ‘spider’ lick is a challenging two-hand workout. Slow it down and you have a great finger exercise for any guitarist

Brighten up your solos and bust out of those pentatonic cages