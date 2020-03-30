Check out all our guitar skills lessons so far for beginner and intermediate players

In our Guitar Skills series of lessons we'll be covering a huge range of techniques and approaches in manageable chunks to help build your playing up to new levels. Click below for all our lessons so far.
Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords
Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds
Improve your guitar solo improvisations
Do your improvised solos feel like you're just rehashing the same old licks? We can help!
Strengthen your fretting fingers with these slick legato workouts
Give your first finger a rest and treat the remaining three digits to a spot of fretboard fitness training
Improve your acoustic fingerpicking in 20 minutes
Put your pick down and give your chord playing a new lease of life with our fingerstyle lesson
A beginner lesson on how to play percussive acoustic guitar
We’re tuning to DADGAD and taking a look at the body-bashing percussive styles of guitarists such as Jon Gomm, Andy Mckee and Newton Faulkner
Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes
We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound
Learn blues and classic-rock lead guitar basics
Start your journey to improving your solos with some essential blues basics
Learn hard rock and heavy metal guitar essentials
Get started with our key techniques lesson with picking and the phrygian scale
Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords
Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords
Improve your timing with this quick and easy lesson
Getting into the groove is an integral part of guitar playing, and that's our focus here
Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos
In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles
Speed up your guitar solos with the fearsome 'spider' lick
Played at speed, the fearsome ‘spider’ lick is a challenging two-hand workout. Slow it down and you have a great finger exercise for any guitarist
Break out of pentatonic solo ruts with these handy melodic tricks
Brighten up your solos and bust out of those pentatonic cages