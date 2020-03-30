Check out all our guitar skills lessons so far for beginner and intermediate players

More

Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords

Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds

Improve your guitar solo improvisations

Do your improvised solos feel like you're just rehashing the same old licks? We can help!

Strengthen your fretting fingers with these slick legato workouts

Give your first finger a rest and treat the remaining three digits to a spot of fretboard fitness training

Improve your acoustic fingerpicking in 20 minutes

Put your pick down and give your chord playing a new lease of life with our fingerstyle lesson

A beginner lesson on how to play percussive acoustic guitar

We’re tuning to DADGAD and taking a look at the body-bashing percussive styles of guitarists such as Jon Gomm, Andy Mckee and Newton Faulkner

Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes

We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound

 Learn blues and classic-rock lead guitar basics

Start your journey to improving your solos with some essential blues basics

Learn hard rock and heavy metal guitar essentials

Get started with our key techniques lesson with picking and the phrygian scale 

Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords

Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords

Improve your timing with this quick and easy lesson

Getting into the groove is an integral part of guitar playing, and that's our focus here

Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos

In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles

Speed up your guitar solos with the fearsome 'spider' lick

Played at speed, the fearsome ‘spider’ lick is a challenging two-hand workout. Slow it down and you have a great finger exercise for any guitarist

Break out of pentatonic solo ruts with these handy melodic tricks

Brighten up your solos and bust out of those pentatonic cages