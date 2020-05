Guitar skills: This Albert King-inspired lick is based on a gradual bend up on the second string. It’s important to note that this takes place in the middle of the string – it becomes much harder the lower you go.

Support the third finger bend with your first and second fingers for maximum strength and leverage on the string.

Blues and beyond

