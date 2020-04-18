Check out our beginner and intermediate guitar skills lessons here

In our Guitar Skills series of lessons we'll be covering a huge range of techniques and approaches in manageable chunks to help build your playing up to new levels. Click below for all our lessons so far.

Integrate natural, artificial and tapped harmonics with this Yes, Rush-style lesson

Get to grips with the technique used by blues greats including Eric Clapton and Gary Moore

How to wow with short bursts of pace

Go back to the building blocks of rock

Open the door to new creative possibilities with these varied tunings

Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes

Shine on you crazy Gm6

An essential blues trick to breathe new life into you notes – tab and audio included

Master one of the most difficult solo techniques

From beginner essentials to folk and blues

Get started with the art of chord vamping

You may or may not want to be a shredder but you might still want to improve your playing speed so you can play the occasional burning lick

String bends on guitar lets you play phrases that other instruments can't

The pentatonic scale is the guitarist's friend – let's get started with it

Welcome to the world of bright-sounding major chords; simply add a handful of new notes to create lush, spacious sounds

Introduce an airy quality to your progressions with this special ‘neither major nor minor’ type of chord

Looking for a great beginner electric guitar but don’t know where to start or what to spend? We’re here to help

Sort your phrasing and melodic playing with this blues tutorial

From open chords to blues and alternate tunings – we've got you covered here

Your guide to the best budget acoustic and electro-acoustic guitars, with great value options from Epiphone, Alvarez, Taylor and more

Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds

Do your improvised solos feel like you're just rehashing the same old licks? We can help!

Give your first finger a rest and treat the remaining three digits to a spot of fretboard fitness training

Put your pick down and give your chord playing a new lease of life with our fingerstyle lesson

We’re tuning to DADGAD and taking a look at the body-bashing percussive styles of guitarists such as Jon Gomm, Andy Mckee and Newton Faulkner

Explore the very best guitar strings available from Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Elixir, Rotosound and more

We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound

Start your journey to improving your solos with some essential blues basics

Get started with our key techniques lesson with picking and the phrygian scale

Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords

Getting into the groove is an integral part of guitar playing, and that's our focus here

In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles

Played at speed, the fearsome ‘spider’ lick is a challenging two-hand workout. Slow it down and you have a great finger exercise for any guitarist

Brighten up your solos and bust out of those pentatonic cages