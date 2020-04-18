Check out our beginner and intermediate guitar skills lessons here

In our Guitar Skills series of lessons we'll be covering a huge range of techniques and approaches in manageable chunks to help build your playing up to new levels. Click below for all our lessons so far.
Spice up your chord playing with these inventive harmonic ideas
Integrate natural, artificial and tapped harmonics with this Yes, Rush-style lesson
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Dissonant doublestop bends
Get to grips with the technique used by blues greats including Eric Clapton and Gary Moore
Learn to play quick flurries of notes
How to wow with short bursts of pace
Learn from the master with these Chuck Berry-style blues licks
Go back to the building blocks of rock
Learn 9 alternate guitar tunings to inspire your playing
Open the door to new creative possibilities with these varied tunings
10 great blues guitar chords to learn now
Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes
Learn four great David Gilmour signature Pink Floyd guitar chords
Shine on you crazy Gm6
5-minute blues guitar lesson: Quarter-tone bends
An essential blues trick to breathe new life into you notes – tab and audio included
Step up your playing with these sweep picking lessons
Master one of the most difficult solo techniques
22 essential chords all guitarists need to know
From beginner essentials to folk and blues
Guitar Skills: Get funky with these chord shapes
Get started with the art of chord vamping
Speed up your leads with these quickfire exercises
You may or may not want to be a shredder but you might still want to improve your playing speed so you can play the occasional burning lick
String bends for beginners
String bends on guitar lets you play phrases that other instruments can't
A beginner guitar lesson on the pentatonic scale
The pentatonic scale is the guitarist's friend – let's get started with it
Major guitar chords
Welcome to the world of bright-sounding major chords; simply add a handful of new notes to create lush, spacious sounds
A beginner's guide to sus guitar chords
Introduce an airy quality to your progressions with this special ‘neither major nor minor’ type of chord
The best electric guitars for beginners 2020: start playing today
Looking for a great beginner electric guitar but don’t know where to start or what to spend? We’re here to help
Improve your blues guitar leads in 20 minutes
Sort your phrasing and melodic playing with this blues tutorial
30 chords acoustic guitarists need to know
From open chords to blues and alternate tunings – we've got you covered here
The 10 best cheap acoustic guitars for under $/£500
Your guide to the best budget acoustic and electro-acoustic guitars, with great value options from Epiphone, Alvarez, Taylor and more
Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords
Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds
Improve your guitar solo improvisations
Do your improvised solos feel like you're just rehashing the same old licks? We can help!
Strengthen your fretting fingers with these slick legato workouts
Give your first finger a rest and treat the remaining three digits to a spot of fretboard fitness training
Improve your acoustic fingerpicking in 20 minutes
Put your pick down and give your chord playing a new lease of life with our fingerstyle lesson
A beginner lesson on how to play percussive acoustic guitar
We’re tuning to DADGAD and taking a look at the body-bashing percussive styles of guitarists such as Jon Gomm, Andy Mckee and Newton Faulkner
The best electric guitar strings 2020
Explore the very best guitar strings available from Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Elixir, Rotosound and more
Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes
We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound
Learn blues and classic-rock lead guitar basics
Start your journey to improving your solos with some essential blues basics
Learn hard rock and heavy metal guitar essentials
Get started with our key techniques lesson with picking and the phrygian scale
Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords
Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords
Improve your timing with this quick and easy lesson
Getting into the groove is an integral part of guitar playing, and that's our focus here
Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos
In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles
Speed up your guitar solos with the fearsome 'spider' lick
Played at speed, the fearsome ‘spider’ lick is a challenging two-hand workout. Slow it down and you have a great finger exercise for any guitarist
Break out of pentatonic solo ruts with these handy melodic tricks
Brighten up your solos and bust out of those pentatonic cages