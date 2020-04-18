More

Check out our beginner and intermediate guitar skills lessons here

A wide range of tutorials for beginner and intermediate, electric and acoustic guitarists in one place

In our Guitar Skills series of lessons we'll be covering a huge range of techniques and approaches in manageable chunks to help build your playing up to new levels. Click below for all our lessons so far. 

Spice up your chord playing with these inventive harmonic ideas

Integrate natural, artificial and tapped harmonics with this Yes, Rush-style lesson

5-minute blues guitar lesson: Dissonant doublestop bends

Get to grips with the technique used by blues greats including Eric Clapton and Gary Moore

Learn to play quick flurries of notes

How to wow with short bursts of pace

Learn from the master with these Chuck Berry-style blues licks

Go back to the building blocks of rock

Learn 9 alternate guitar tunings to inspire your playing

Open the door to new creative possibilities with these varied tunings

10 great blues guitar chords to learn now

Enhance your blues and beyond with these shapes

Learn four great David Gilmour signature Pink Floyd guitar chords

Shine on you crazy Gm6

5-minute blues guitar lesson: Quarter-tone bends

An essential blues trick to breathe new life into you notes – tab and audio included

Step up your playing with these sweep picking lessons 

Master one of the most difficult solo techniques

22 essential chords all guitarists need to know 

From beginner essentials to folk and blues

Guitar Skills: Get funky with these chord shapes

Get started with the art of chord vamping 

Speed up your leads with these quickfire exercises

You may or may not want to be a shredder but you might still want to improve your playing speed so you can play the occasional burning lick

String bends for beginners

String bends on guitar lets you play phrases that other instruments can't

A beginner guitar lesson on the pentatonic scale

The pentatonic scale is the guitarist's friend – let's get started with it 

Major guitar chords 

Welcome to the world of bright-sounding major chords; simply add a handful of new notes to create lush, spacious sounds

A beginner's guide to sus guitar chords

Introduce an airy quality to your progressions with this special ‘neither major nor minor’ type of chord

The best electric guitars for beginners 2020: start playing today

Looking for a great beginner electric guitar but don’t know where to start or what to spend? We’re here to help

Improve your blues guitar leads in 20 minutes

Sort your phrasing and melodic playing with this blues tutorial

30 chords acoustic guitarists need to know

From open chords to blues and alternate tunings – we've got you covered here

The 10 best cheap acoustic guitars for under $/£500

Your guide to the best budget acoustic and electro-acoustic guitars, with great value options from Epiphone, Alvarez, Taylor and more

Expand your repertoire with these unusual chords

Step outside the confines of rock and pop with these exotic, weird and wonderful sounds

Improve your guitar solo improvisations

Do your improvised solos feel like you're just rehashing the same old licks? We can help!

Strengthen your fretting fingers with these slick legato workouts

Give your first finger a rest and treat the remaining three digits to a spot of fretboard fitness training

Improve your acoustic fingerpicking in 20 minutes

Put your pick down and give your chord playing a new lease of life with our fingerstyle lesson

A beginner lesson on how to play percussive acoustic guitar

We’re tuning to DADGAD and taking a look at the body-bashing percussive styles of guitarists such as Jon Gomm, Andy Mckee and Newton Faulkner

The best electric guitar strings 2020

Explore the very best guitar strings available from Ernie Ball, D’Addario, Elixir, Rotosound and more

Stretch your fingers with these wide chord shapes

We’re spacing chords across all six strings and leaving lots of space between each note, aiming for an open, airy sound

 Learn blues and classic-rock lead guitar basics

Start your journey to improving your solos with some essential blues basics

Learn hard rock and heavy metal guitar essentials

Get started with our key techniques lesson with picking and the phrygian scale 

Expand your mind with these ingenious prog chords

Stretch fingers and tonal textures with these progressive rock chords

Improve your timing with this quick and easy lesson

Getting into the groove is an integral part of guitar playing, and that's our focus here

Use chords and arpeggios to improve your solos

In this lesson we're covering ideas to help you play more melodic leads, drawing on classic Americana styles

Speed up your guitar solos with the fearsome 'spider' lick

Played at speed, the fearsome ‘spider’ lick is a challenging two-hand workout. Slow it down and you have a great finger exercise for any guitarist

Break out of pentatonic solo ruts with these handy melodic tricks

Brighten up your solos and bust out of those pentatonic cages