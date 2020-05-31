5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play two-note trills

Jimi Hendrix lesson (Image credit: Getty/Walter Iooss Jr) The ultimate Jimi Hendrix lead guitar techniques lesson

Guitar skills: Jimi Hendrix makes great use of trills in the breakdown in Voodoo Child. The technique boils down to a series of fast hammer-ons and pull-offs using just two notes.

Practise slowly at first, ensuring that your timing is even and steady. Most important is a good ‘snap’ movement as you play the pull-off so that every note rings out loudly. Support the third finger bend with your first and second fingers for maximum strength and leverage on the string.

Audio

