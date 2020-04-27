5-minute blues guitar lesson: Learn to play sliding diad chords

Guitar skills: In our last lesson we introduced you to diads – two-note chords favoured by countless players including Jimi Hendrix and John Mayer. Now we're taking those shapes and moving them to add dynamics.

The sliding minor 3rd diad idea below sounds great over a blues progression in A. That’s because we hit all the important notes from an A7 chord and the ever-present minor pentatonic scale. It’s common in blues to use both the minor 3rd and the major 3rd so we’re targeting both of these (C and C# notes) as well as the minor 7th (G).

