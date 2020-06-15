More

Guitar lesson: Learn Eddie Van Halen-style tapping the easy way

By

Playing fast lead lines doesn't have to be hard

(Image credit: Lynn Goldsmith / Getty)

Guitar skills: Taking inspiration from rock guitar legend Eddie Van Halen we’re using a technique known as tapping. The idea is to use a finger on your picking hand to hammer down onto a fretted note, instead of using the pick itself.

Follow up a tapped note with hammer-ons and pull-offs and you have a surprisingly easy way to play, flash sounding lead lines. 

(Image credit: Future)

Our tapped line is really easy. The circled note is a tap; follow this by pulling your tapping finger away to reveal a 5th fret note; finish with a hammer-on to the 8th fret.

(Image credit: Future)

You’ll be playing almost the same thing again here, just at the 4th and 7th frets. Use either your first and third or first and fourth fingers.

Audio 

Check out more guitar lessons 