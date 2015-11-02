New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2015)
Tech 21 OMG Richie Kotzen Overdrive
We've been spoilt over the last month with some stunning guitar gear passing through our hands.
We've taken a look at everything from the stunning Marshall Astoria to an updated classic from Roland... and that's just for starters. Here we take a look back at all of the gear that originally appeared on the site in October. We start with this little beauty of a pedal from Tech 21.
Musicradar's Verdict
"Richie Kotzen and the Tech 21 designers have come up with a practical if pricy variation on the overdrive/distortion pedal genre."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Tech 21 OMG Richie Kotzen Overdrive
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Finhol Accutronics Spring Reverb
Musicradar's Verdict
"A superbly put-together piece of kit, but some extra controls would have served it well."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Finhol Accutronics Spring Reverb
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Fender Hot Rod DeVille ML 212
Musicradar's Verdict
"One great clean channel makes this an ideal amp for pedal users."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Hot Rod DeVille ML 212
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EBS Multi Comp Guitar Edition
Musicradar's Verdict
"That multi-band facility, rare in a pedal, could make this your go-to compressor."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EBS Multi Comp Guitar Edition
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Finhol Analog Multi Board
Musicradar's Verdict
"A superb pedal that comes highly recommended."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Finhol Analog Multi Board
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Earthquaker Devices Bit Commander
Musicradar's Verdict
"Cool analogue synth sounds for guitar with a hard edge and tweakability, too."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Bit Commander
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
EBS Red Twister Guitar Edition
Musicradar's Verdict
"Classy flanging and chorus in one pedal, nicely implemented."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: EBS Red Twister Guitar Edition
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
One Control Crocodile Tail Loop OC10
Musicradar's Verdict
"It costs a pretty penny by the OC10 offers a simple solution for those keen to use a switcher."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Crocodile Tail Loop OC10
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Earthquaker Devices Arpanoid
Musicradar's Verdict
"Not the most universally useful pedal, but creative sonic explorers will have lots of fun here."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Arpanoid
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Fractal Audio FX8
Musicradar's Verdict
"There are no compromises here: this is the most comprehensive and best-sounding all-in-one effects processor you can currently buy today."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fractal Audio FX8
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid Tempest
Musicradar's Verdict
"Worn low, this is a consummate heavy rock and metal guitar, but not particularly adept in performing in other styles."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Hellraiser Hybrid Tempest
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Earthquaker Devices Dispatch Master
Musicradar's Verdict
"Perhaps not as versatile as two separate pedals, but for the space-savvy, this is a good shout."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Earthquaker Devices Dispatch Master
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Free The Tone FT-1Y Flight Time
Musicradar's Verdict
"The Flight Time is an expensive professional's tool, but its onboard facilities include unique settings that some will find invaluable."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Free The Tone FT-1Y Flight Time
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Finhol Natural Tube Series Chorus
Musicradar's Verdict
"A strong performer that sticks to what it does best."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Finhol Natural Tube Series Chorus
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Rick Turner Model 1 C-LB
Musicradar's Verdict
"It's far from cheap, but apart from being a real road horse, it's the undeniable creativity of the guitar that wins us over."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Rick Turner Model 1 C-LB
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G6210 Brian Setzer Hot Rod
Musicradar's Verdict
"The Hot Rod plays exceptionally well – fretboard access notwithstanding – and sounds like the '50s distilled."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G6210 Brian Setzer Hot Rod
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Suhr Jack Rabbit
Musicradar's Verdict
"With its compact size, many trem variations and a usable boost, this is a must-try pedal."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Suhr Jack Rabbit
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Faith PJE Signature Neptune Cutaway
Musicradar's Verdict
"A bit of boutique style at a much more real-world price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Faith PJE Signature Neptune Cutaway
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Dynatrem
Musicradar's Verdict
"An interesting sonic signature makes this a great choice if you want something different."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Dynatrem
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Xvive Tube Squasher
Musicradar's Verdict
"A reasonably-priced low-gain drive pedal with a fat sound and the option of something leaner."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive Tube Squasher
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Strymon DIG
Musicradar's Verdict
"For spacey ambient sounds, it's a wise investment, and you can even keep delays repeating continuously by holding down the tap footswitch – how cool is that?"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Strymon DIG
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Seymour Duncan Shapeshifter
Musicradar's Verdict
"With a massive feature set, you can conjure up a wide range of tremolo sounds with this pedal."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Seymour Duncan Shapeshifter
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Wampler Latitude Standard
Musicradar's Verdict
"Easy-to-use amp-style tremolo with adjustable output – a practical pedalboard option."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Latitude Standard
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Musicradar's Verdict
"You'll have no trouble finding a screaming lead tone for rock and metal here."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Xvive Golden Brownie
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Schecter Keith Merrow KM-7
Musicradar's Verdict
"The split coil sounds add some versatility, but make no mistake, prog-metal rhythm is the order of the day here."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Schecter Keith Merrow KM-7
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Carl Martin Surf Trem
Musicradar's Verdict
"If you're looking for vintage-amp tremolo, simply delivered, this could be your pedal."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Carl Martin Surf Trem
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Musicradar's Verdict
"A pretty valid instrument for sure, but there's a smattering of flaws holding the Roosevelt back."
3 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Fender Roosevelt Resonator CE
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Musicradar's Verdict
"A pedal switcher may be a complication too far for some, but if you like the idea, the operational simplicity of the One Control units is a massive plus point in their favour."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: One Control Chamaeleo Tail Loop V2
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Driftwood Mini Nightmare 45 Head
Musicradar's Verdict
"Compared to some other metal-case amps it's not so cheap, but the quality of what's on offer here more than justifies the price."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Driftwood Mini Nightmare 45 Head
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Electro Harmonix 22500 Dual Stereo Looper
Musicradar's Verdict
"The 22500 offers a creative environment for recording, layering and playing back loops for a reasonable price."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Electro Harmonix 22500 Dual Stereo Looper
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Origin Effects Cali76 Compact
Musicradar's Verdict
"One of the best compressors around now fits on your 'board. Excellent."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Origin Effects Cali76 Compact
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Origin Effects Cali76 Compact Deluxe
Musicradar's Verdict
"If you can handle the extra knobs, the Deluxe's added versatility is worth the coin."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Origin Effects Cali76 Compact Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Origin Effects SlideRIG Compact
Musicradar's Verdict
"A no-brainer for slide players, especially Little Feat fans, but plenty for conventional guitar, too,"
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Origin Effects SlideRIG Compact
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Origin Effects SlideRIG Compact Deluxe
Musicradar's Verdict
"More options than the standard version; still great for slide but blending offers more universal use."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Origin Effects SlideRIG Compact Deluxe
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
T-Rex Fatshuga
Musicradar's Verdict
"Separate pedals present more options, but this one offers killer utility and hands-on simplicity."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: T-Rex Fatshuga
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Roland JC-40 Jazz Chorus
Musicradar's Verdict
"A worthy addition to Roland's catalogue, with enough volume to make it usable for small gigs, while the stereo input makes it an ideal partner for pedalboards and multi-effects."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Roland JC-40 Jazz Chorus
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Way Huge Blue Hippo Analog Chorus MkII
Musicradar's Verdict
"If you've been sceptical of the merits of a chorus pedal, this could change your mind."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Blue Hippo Analog Chorus MkII
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Marshall Astoria Custom 1x12 Combo
Musicradar's Verdict
"If, like us, you've wondered what a Marshall boutique amp might be like, the Astoria could very well have your name on it."
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall Astoria Custom 1x12 Combo
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Way Huge Saffron Squeeze Compressor Mk II
Musicradar's Verdict
"Familiar vintage, smooth guitar compression at the core, with added extra control for versatility."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Way Huge Saffron Squeeze Compressor Mk II
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 For iOS
Musicradar's Verdict
"AmpliTube on iOS remains a useful resource for guitarists."
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: IK Multimedia AmpliTube 4 For iOS
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)