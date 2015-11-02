New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (November 2015)

We've been spoilt over the last month with some stunning guitar gear passing through our hands.

We've taken a look at everything from the stunning Marshall Astoria to an updated classic from Roland... and that's just for starters. Here we take a look back at all of the gear that originally appeared on the site in October. We start with this little beauty of a pedal from Tech 21.

Musicradar's Verdict

"Richie Kotzen and the Tech 21 designers have come up with a practical if pricy variation on the overdrive/distortion pedal genre."

3 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Tech 21 OMG Richie Kotzen Overdrive

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)

BUY: Tech 21 OMG Richie Kotzen Overdrive currently available from:

UK: Thomann

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass