Earthquaker Devices Dispatch Master

Perhaps not as versatile as two separate pedals, but for the space-savvy, this is a good shout.

So, you want to add a bit of ambience to your sound and are looking at getting a delay or reverb pedal?

Perhaps you want both, but are concerned about pedalboard space? Well, here's a compact, single-footswitch pedal that fits the bill.

While the Dispatch Master delivers a mix of both effects at once, you can also have delay only or reverb only by respectively setting the Reverb and Time knobs to minimum. The delay is nicely voiced and offers delays up to 1.5 seconds, while the reverb is reassuringly dense and deep.

Both together provide a hugely practical range of sounds.

Delay and reverb in one pedal is a great idea. As both effects combined share a set of controls, you'd get more sonic variation by using two pedals, but the Dispatch Master's format has other advantages and it's great for cloaking your sound with ambience and space with one footswitch press.