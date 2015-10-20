Origin Effects Cali76 Compact review

One of the best compressors around now fits on your 'board. Excellent.

Origin Effects compressor pedals are well-respected and used by many famous players, but their large footprint doesn't exactly make them pedalboard-friendly, so the company has shoehorned the circuitry into a new range of compact pedals about one third of the size.

The original Cali76 is based on an all- time great studio compressor, the Urei 1176, and, likewise, this version retains the low-noise circuitry and Class A signal path while simplifying the control surface.

Besides the input and output knobs common to all the pedals, there's a high/low ratio switch for lighter and heavier compression. The single combined Attack/Release knob has a completely useful range from slow attack/fast release, which works well for percussive playing with equally weighted notes, to fast attack/slow release for smooth overall feel.