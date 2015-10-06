Finhol Analog Multi Board

With its gorgeous oiled walnut case, the Multi Board is naturally made for acoustics.

It not only boasts top-class independent chorus, compression and boost, but also the ability to power and blend external units through an auxiliary input.

The pedal also allows you to split your signal, with both jack and XLR outputs, and the booster is composed of a single transistor and a handful of components to keep your signal clean.

Using the chorus and compression together invites a natural sparkle that could make any old acoustic sound like it was passed down by the gods.