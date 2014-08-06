New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (August 2014)
Palmer Pedalbay 60
MusicRadar’s sister publications, Total Guitar and Guitarist magazines, publish reviews of the latest guitars, amps, effects and other guitar-related music gear on a monthly basis.
Here, we’ve gathered every review featured on the site during the last month, from mini pedals and multi-fx, to hand-crafted electrics and new Fender combos. All of the reviews in this gallery were originally published in Guitarist issue 382/383/384 and Total Guitar issue 254/255/256.
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Pedalbay 60 is an affordable route to tidy 'boards.”
4 out of 5
Planet Waves NS Art Capo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Easier to move, with buzz-free playing on acoustics and electrics - a solid choice for pro capo players.”
5 out of 5
Hogjim Pik-Tik
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A stress-free way to alternate between different techniques on pickguard-ed guitars.”
4 out of 5
Fender Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A good-looking, intelligent take on one of the world's most individual guitars - sonic experimentalists will love it.”
4 out of 5
MI Audio Effects Super Crunch Box
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A British-style dirt pedal that delivers so much more than just distortion, with a punchy, addictive tonality.”
4.5 out of 5
Danelectro DC 59M NOS
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For our money, the DC59M NOS is one of the best-sounding incarnations of the definitive Danelectro model.”
4 out of 5
TC-Helicon VoiceLive 3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you're a solo singer-guitarist who wants to travel light, go straight into the PA and have real-time control over your sound, the VoiceLive 3 could be exactly what you're looking for.”
4 out of 5
Sabre Syren 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“We salute Sabre for giving us the opportunity to get hold of a genuine hand-built instrument without the astronomical price tag.”
5 out of 5
Moog Minifooger Drive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An overdrive distortion pedal with huge variability and a unique dirty wah if you 'play' the filter with an expression pedal.”
4 out of 5
Fender '68 Custom Princeton Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A studio essential that might just cater for your live needs, too.”
4 out of 5
Homebrew Electronics UFO
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A very versatile fuzz box for modern and vintage sounds, that lives up to its name.”
4.5 out of 5
Fret-King Black Label Elise 'JE'
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Superbly crafted, with a broad sonic palette to draw from. Beyond the 335 indeed.”
4.5 out of 5
G7th Performance 2 capo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Hard to say anything other than in its second generation, the Performance is probably the best capo there is.”
5 out of 5
Fender '68 Custom Deluxe Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The definitive 'amp for all occasions' just got even more versatile.”
4.5 out of 5
LTD Xtone PC-1V
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A fine build and design, which leans on the rockier side of the tone tracks.”
4 out of 5
Comins GCS-1
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A perfect choice for the serious jazz/blues/fusion player. Beautifully crafted, too.”
4 out of 5
Moog Minifooger Trem
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you are looking for a diverse range of tremolo sounds, this may be for you.”
4 out of 5
Homebrew Electronics Detox EQ
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Detox EQ is a clever design that offers practical tone tweaking with extra benefits.”
4 out of 5
Fender '68 Custom Twin Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Massive sounds, but the power may just be too much for today's player.”
4 out of 5
Guild Starfire V with Bigsby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Characterful, classy build, evocative old-school sound and excellent street pricing. This one's spoken for!”
4.5 out of 5
Moog Minifooger Boost
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Thoughtful rather than bombastic, with a nice tone knob. It can sweeten your signal chain and kick things up a gear.”
4 out of 5
Marshall 1962HW
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Marshall's homage to the past is still a potent tool for today's players.”
4 out of 5
Homebrew ParaDrive
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Put one of these in front of your amp for excellent flexibility.”
4.5 out of 5
Moog Minifooger Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“True analogue delay with expressive control possibilities.”
4.5 out of 5
Homebrew Germania
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An aggressive shot in the arm for your amp.”
4 out of 5
Guild CE-100D Capri with Bigsby
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Guild's version of the ES-175 takes you from jazz to way beyond. With aggressive street pricing, it's hard not to like.”
4.5 out of 5
Moog EP-3
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Massively broaden the scope of any Minifooger for less than £40.”
3.5 out of 5
Homebrew CPR
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Smooth, fat compression to revive your tone.”
4 out of 5
Randall RD45H
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The Diavlo not only sounds great, it's also highly affordable, and reinforces Randall's position as a metal-amp titan.”
4 out of 5
Moog Minifooger Ring
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want to add some (very) leftfield sounds to your rig, this is the way to go.”
4 out of 5
Homebrew Cremolo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Good, old-fashioned creamy vintage-sounding tremolo!”
4 out of 5
Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A solid choice, unless you have lots of high-current pedals. If so, try the Pedal Power 4x4.”
4.5 out of 5
Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar NOS
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Ultimately, the Kurt Cobain Jaguar remains one of the greatest signature models of modern times, and will work for a range of styles - with or without the dents.”
5 out of 5
Rotosound The Leveller
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Musical EQ to enhance your tonal options.”
4 out of 5
Cioks DC10
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An extremely versatile power supply that will suit most pedalboards. If you have a massive 'board, check out the Ciokolate.”
4.5 out of 5
T-Rex Fuel Tank Junior
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you have high-current pedals, maybe look elsewhere, but if you use standard pedals this is an elegant choice.”
4.5 out of 5
Electro-Harmonix EHX Tortion
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A flexible vintage-style drive that apes cranked-amp tones - if you haven't tried a FET-based overdrive before, start here.”
4 out of 5
Rotosound The Crusader
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Great for full-on or minimal vintage chorus sounds this is a chorus pedal that's big on versatility - as well as just big!”
4 out of 5
Visual Sound 1 Spot Combo pack
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A simple, useful and cost-effective piece of gear.”
4.5 out of 5
Hamstead Soundworks Artist 20+RT combo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“It's a great British amp in every sense, but some may want a lil' more dirt.”
4 out of 5
EBS FuzzMo
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you want to apply some dirty edge to the sound of your bass, or down- tuned six-string, make the FuzzMo your first port of call.”
4 out of 5
IK Multimedia AmpliTube Orange for iPad
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Make music on the go with a range of Orange amp sounds.”
4 out of 5
Digitech Supernatural Ambient Reverb
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A to-the-point reverb that will take players of an atmospheric disposition to whole new levels of ambience.”
4 out of 5
Yamaha NTX700C
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“For anyone after a different sound but with steel-string-like playability, this is the place to start: an absolutely superb modern nylon-string electro.”
5 out of 5
Vox Soundbox Mini
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“The broad range of tones and effects, as well as the impressive 3D effects of Acoustage, make the Soundbox Mini a serious contender for your desktop amp.”
4 out of 5
Gretsch G5622T-CB Electromatic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“An outrageously cool guitar with an inspiring set of tones available. This guitar has songs in it!”
4.5 out of 5
Orange Dual Dark 100 head
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A great British metal amp that will find many friends and admirers on both sides of the Atlantic.”
4.5 out of 5
Jackson Chris Broderick Pro Series Soloist 6
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“Whether you like Megadeth or not, this is one seriously impressive metal guitar.”
5 out of 5
TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“With stunning tones the Flashback Mini is a great secondary delay for a crammed 'board.”
4 out of 5
Fractal Axe-Fx II XL
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“If you are thinking about becoming an Axe-Fx owner for the first time, the XL version is now top of the line, and we reckon the extra spend is justified.”
4.5 out of 5
Gretsch G5655T-CB Electromatic
MusicRadar’s verdict:
“A new take on the Jet format that's a compact, retro tone machine with grunt and twang in equal measure.”
4.5 out of 5
