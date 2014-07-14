Moog Minifooger Boost review

Thoughtful rather than bombastic, with a nice tone knob. It can sweeten your signal chain and kick things up a gear.

The Minifooger Boost (one of Moog's new 'board friendly stompboxes) offers two boost paths.

"An extra 6dB boost is available for both paths if you use an expression pedal"

You can choose between up to 6dB of clean boost through a VCA (Voltage-Controlled Amplifier) signal path, or 12dB through a clipped OTA (Operational Transconductance Amplifier) path for more dirt. An extra 6dB is available for both paths if you use an expression pedal.

The VCA path offers quite a subtle boost, that won't give a massive jump in volume, but offers a nice tonal shift that enhances the sound and feel. The OTA path is nearer to a standard boost pedal, offering a touch of extra midrange and apparent compression.

This is an expression pedal that can undertake various tasks, depending on where you set the gain knob: from a full-range volume pedal, through swelling boost in and out in a musical fashion, or just hammering down for extra gain to drive your amp.