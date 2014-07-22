Rotosound The Leveller review

John Oram has been called 'the father of British EQ', so he knows his stuff when designing a pedal such as The Leveller, a three-band EQ, with each band offering a boost or cut of up to 18dB.

The 12 o'clock position of each knob offers a flat EQ, although there's no notched centre position - you have to use your eyes and ears. The boom knob covers the bottom end, and can add a nice warmth and body.

Honk is aptly named if you turn it up - it tweaks the midrange with a centre frequency of around 500Hz, but is also useful for scooping out the mids. Fizz covers the top end and the high midrange, for clarity and bite.

If you are looking to save on pedalboard space, there's a strong chance you won't be interested in any of the pedals that Rotosound has to offer - but if you don't have a problem with something that's the size of a wah pedal, The Leveller will give you some EQ options that work exceptionally well with guitar.