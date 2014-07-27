DigiTech Supernatural Ambient Reverb review

A to-the-point reverb that will take players of an atmospheric disposition to whole new levels of ambience.

Although it's been available exclusively from American retailer Pro Guitar Shop since 2012, the Supernatural reverb pedal has only just been unleashed upon the UK.

"Huge soundscapes are this pedal's speciality"

Its seven presets utilise authentic Lexicon algorithms, and although these settings include spring and plate modes, huge soundscapes are this pedal's speciality.

The reverbs are controlled via mix, liveliness and decay knobs, which are mounted onto a weighty metal enclosure with stereo ins and outs, plus an internal bypass trails on/off switch.

Sounds

Dive straight into the Supernatural's pitch-shifted Shimmer mode, and you'll have no problem nailing the ambient vibe, with a slightly detuned trail that gives each note a haunting halo.

Meanwhile, the Shine and Supernova settings add modulation for extra sheen, and although hardcore reverb fans may miss the tweakability of similar effects from Eventide and Strymon units, they're very usable, well dialled-in voices.

Likewise, the phased Pherb and chorus'd Plate Mod - in the wrong hands, these have the potential to sound overly processed, but each effect's intensity can be controlled via interaction between the mix and liveliness controls, which helps to tame - or enhance - the wilder aspects of the 'verbs.

What's more, the plate and spring settings are perfectly serviceable, too; they're not what you'd buy this pedal for, but they expand its flexibility.

Any player who longs for the soundtrack-worthy reverbs of more expensive processors should check the Supernatural out. It's not going to replace your amp's spring reverb, but for post-rock and ambient players, it could become a pedalboard lynchpin.