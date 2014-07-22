Voodoo Lab Pedal Power 2 Plus review

A solid choice, unless you have lots of high-current pedals. If so, try the Pedal Power 4x4

Voodoo Lab was the first mainstream company to provide high-quality isolated power supplies for pedals, and the Pedal Power 2 has become the go-to device.

The latest version, the Pedal Power 2 Plus, has plenty of juice for a medium-sized pedalboard, and some useful features not found elsewhere - such as a 'sag' knob on two of the outlets, for turning down the juice to simulate a low battery - useful for transistor-based fuzz circuits.

There's also an IEC output socket for adding another unit or a mains-powered pedal.