Hogjim Pik-Tik review

Moving between strumming and fingerpicking is never an easy transition: your pick ends up either on your lap, in your mouth or on the floor. The Pik-Tik is a simple yet ingenious solution.

"It's easy to set up, and when it sticks, it really sticks"

Just push it onto your pickguard and the sheer suction holds it in place, ready to insert your pick in. It's easy to set up, and when it sticks, it really sticks - reassuringly, we struggled to prise it off, and happily, it left our guitar mark-free when we did.

Sadly, the Pik-Tik won't stick to pickguard-less electrics and acoustics (trust us, we tried), but it provides a stress-free way to alternate between different techniques on 'guarded guitars.