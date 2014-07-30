TC Electronic Flashback Mini Delay review

With stunning tones the Flashback Mini is a great secondary delay for a crammed 'board.

The Flashback Delay pedal has been the shining star of TC's line-up for some time, thanks to its bevy of beautiful delays, including sweet chorus-laden repeats and TC's classic 2290 digital delay.

"The Flashback Mini still boasts its big bro's ultra-cool audio tapping feature"

However, it serves to highlight what makes the stark single setting Mini version frustrating: plenty of guitarists will use more than one delay setting.

Although it's TonePrint-equipped, meaning you can easily transfer new settings to it using your iOS/Android device, you won't want to go beaming a TonePrint from your phone in the middle of a set.

Still, the Flashback Mini still boasts its big bro's ultra-cool audio tapping feature, where you hold the footswitch and strum muted guitar strings to set the delay time.