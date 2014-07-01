Palmer Pedalbay 60 review

The Pedalbay 60 is an affordable route to tidy 'boards.

A fully loaded pedalboard can be a weighty, cumbersome beast, full of cables crammed into tight spaces. Palmer's Pedalbay 60 hopes to make 'boarding that bit easier, with lightweight aluminium construction, movable slats and adjustable height.

"The adjustable concept works well for awkwardly-shaped pedals and complex cable runs"

The familiar-looking frame is sturdy underfoot and fits around 12 Boss-sized pedals, secured via Velcro.

The included gigbag is tough enough to carry the weight of a well-stocked 'board - and although you'll need the strength of a thousand roadies to get the slats' bolts out, the adjustable concept works well for awkwardly-shaped pedals and complex cable runs.

We're not entirely comfortable with Palmer's suggestion of using the included elastic bands to hold a power supply beneath the frame, but otherwise the Pedalbay 60 is an affordable route to tidy 'boards.

Read more: Warwick RockBoard