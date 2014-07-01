Palmer Pedalbay 60 review

A fully loaded pedalboard can be a weighty, cumbersome beast, full of cables crammed into tight spaces. Palmer's Pedalbay 60 hopes to make 'boarding that bit easier, with lightweight aluminium construction, movable slats and adjustable height.
The familiar-looking frame is sturdy underfoot and fits around 12 Boss-sized pedals, secured via Velcro.
The included gigbag is tough enough to carry the weight of a well-stocked 'board - and although you'll need the strength of a thousand roadies to get the slats' bolts out, the adjustable concept works well for awkwardly-shaped pedals and complex cable runs.
We're not entirely comfortable with Palmer's suggestion of using the included elastic bands to hold a power supply beneath the frame, but otherwise the Pedalbay 60 is an affordable route to tidy 'boards.