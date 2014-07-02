Planet Waves NS Art Capo review

Easier to move, with buzz-free playing on acoustics and electrics - a solid choice for pro capo players.

The latest capo collaboration between Ned Steinberger and Planet Waves boasts some serious credentials.

"It offers a tri-action geometry that reduces the amount of force you need to prise the capo on and off"

Principally, it offers a tri-action geometry that reduces the amount of force you need to prise the capo on and off your guitar's neck, while retaining even tension across any neck profile.

In a cunning feat of self-promotion, it even includes a bracket for the NS Micro Tuner, not to mention a pick holder.

In use, we experienced a slightly abrupt snap when opening the capo, but it's far easier to shift around the neck than other models.