Planet Waves NS Art Capo review

The latest capo collaboration between Ned Steinberger and Planet Waves boasts some serious credentials.
Principally, it offers a tri-action geometry that reduces the amount of force you need to prise the capo on and off your guitar's neck, while retaining even tension across any neck profile.
In a cunning feat of self-promotion, it even includes a bracket for the NS Micro Tuner, not to mention a pick holder.
In use, we experienced a slightly abrupt snap when opening the capo, but it's far easier to shift around the neck than other models.