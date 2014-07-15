Homebrew ParaDrive review

Put one of these in front of your amp for excellent flexibility.

The ParaDrive from US effects-maker Homebrew offers two related functions - overdrive and boost - independently in one box, each with its own footswitch.

The overdrive is based on the HBE Power Screamer, itself derived from a Tube Screamer-style JRC4558D circuit, and has a three-way 'diode select' switch for tonal options, plus a 'fat drive' switch for extra low-end gain.

The boost section offers a gain increase, dialled in with a single knob. One position of the diode switch offers classic TS tone, although the ParaDrive has more up its sleeve than a standard Tube Screamer in terms of output level.

The other two offer variations with more low-end, gain and dirt - useful choices to better match your amp. The boost takes the overdrive to another level, but it's great on its own - just kicking your amp up a notch.

One of the most versatile and practical overdrive pedals we've seen lately. It's like adding three extra channels, giving you four level/dirt options.