Homebrew ParaDrive review

The ParaDrive from US effects-maker Homebrew offers two related functions - overdrive and boost - independently in one box, each with its own footswitch.
The overdrive is based on the HBE Power Screamer, itself derived from a Tube Screamer-style JRC4558D circuit, and has a three-way 'diode select' switch for tonal options, plus a 'fat drive' switch for extra low-end gain.
The boost section offers a gain increase, dialled in with a single knob. One position of the diode switch offers classic TS tone, although the ParaDrive has more up its sleeve than a standard Tube Screamer in terms of output level.
The other two offer variations with more low-end, gain and dirt - useful choices to better match your amp. The boost takes the overdrive to another level, but it's great on its own - just kicking your amp up a notch.
One of the most versatile and practical overdrive pedals we've seen lately. It's like adding three extra channels, giving you four level/dirt options.