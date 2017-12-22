Best of 2017: MusicRadar's review of the year

It seems like no time at all since we were checking in our suitcases and heading off to January’s Winter NAMM Show, but already, 2017 is pretty much done, dusted and tucked away in the annals of history.
Before we send it packing, though, it’s time to look back: at our encounters with star musicians; at our top tips and tutorials; at the biggest news stories; and at the gear that defined the year.
To help you navigate our retrospective rundown, we’ve divided the best of our 2017 content into easily-navigable lists. So, dive in and remind yourself what the past 12 months have been all about; we’ll be back next year with whatever 2018 decides to throw at us, starting with NAMM again...
Stars on their favourite music and gear
Steve Vai: these are the 10 guitarists that blew my mind
"I very rarely agree with the term best guitar player, but if I had to say there was one, I would pick…"
Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley: the 12 records that changed my life
Guitar-wielding frontman on rock and prog classics
Richie Kotzen picks 10 essential guitar albums
Top six-string records and the lowdown on Salting Earth
Kyle Gass: the 12 records that changed my life
One-half of Tenacious D on the albums that inspired the legend
Kenny Wayne Shepherd: the 10 blues guitarists that blew my mind
Strat king names his faves
Katie Melua: the 10 records that changed my life
From Bob Dylan to The Little Mermaid
Camo & Krooked: 10 records that blew our minds
Drum and bass duo reminisce on the top records they’ll never forget
Squeeze’s Chris Difford: the 10 records that changed my life
Genius songwriter on his new solo boxset and top albums
X Japan's Yoshiki: the 10 records that changed my life
Classically trained multi-instrumentalist on the albums that rocked his world
Lucy Rose: the 10 records that changed my life
The UK singer-songwriter picks the brave and the blue
Alison Wonderland: 10 records that blew my mind
Sydney-based DJ and producer on the records that shook her system
Nickelback drummer Daniel Adair: 10 records that changed my life
Hard-hitting rocker makes his picks
Bad Religion's Greg Graffin: the 10 records that changed my life
Punk-rock hero on the albums that shaped his musical outlook
Ultra Naté: 10 albums that blew my mind
American singer/producer takes a trip down memory lane
Olivier Giacomotto: 10 albums that blew my mind
The French DJ and producer on the LPs that have influenced him throughout his life
Steven Wilson’s Craig Blundell: 10 drumming albums that changed my life
Prog drumming virtuoso picks the albums that shaped him
Vicetone: 10 tracks that blew our minds
Dutch house duo Vicetone on their top tunes of all time
Me in my studio: Crewdson
Meet the Eggiophone, Chromehatic and Concertronica
Me in my studio: Anneka
Electronic artist on the tech that is the heart and soul of her latest EP
Me in my studio: InsideInfo
The DnB luminary shows you his production setup
Me in my studio: GOOSE
The synth-loving Belgians show us their gear
Me in my studio: Brett Domino
The keytar-loving funk lothario shows you where the magic happens