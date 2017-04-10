Me in my studio: InsideInfo

InsideInfo, AKA Paul Bondy, has spent the past few years releasing tracks on some of DnB’s biggest labels, so it almost comes as a surprise to discover that his eponymous new album is his first long player.

Blending genres, sounds and a variety of vocalists, this Viper Recordings release is available now, and showcases InsideInfo’s desire to create a record that celebrates the best in modern drum ‘n’ bass while also looking beyond it.

We asked Paul to show us the gear that he used to create the album; here’s the photoessay he sent back to us.