Me in my studio: InsideInfo
InsideInfo, AKA Paul Bondy, has spent the past few years releasing tracks on some of DnB’s biggest labels, so it almost comes as a surprise to discover that his eponymous new album is his first long player.
Blending genres, sounds and a variety of vocalists, this Viper Recordings release is available now, and showcases InsideInfo’s desire to create a record that celebrates the best in modern drum ‘n’ bass while also looking beyond it.
We asked Paul to show us the gear that he used to create the album; here’s the photoessay he sent back to us.
Dave Smith Pro 2
“I use this for creating FX, bass and leads. It’s so much fun to play around with and has incredible sound design potential. I go in and create patches then resample them. It has a really good software editor that enables you to combine elements of two patches (Osc settings, modulation settings, etc.) to create an entirely new sound.
“Quite often, once a track is developed I will turn on the Pro 2 and just play riffs, twist knobs, etc, to add layers to the track.”
Zoom H4n
“I simply love this little thing and use it record foley bits of percussion, ambience etc. It goes a long way to creating unique sounds that give tracks a bit of personality. Couldn’t live without it.”
PC running Cubase
“My main DAW is Cubase - I’ve been using it since 1999! I guess my go-to synth plugins are UVI Falcon, Reaktor and Omnispshere. FX-wise I’m bang into the MeldaProduction and FabFilter plugins. I stick new guts in the PC every four to five years - this one is currently on its last legs.”
Alesis DEQ 230
“I’ve had this for years! I literally just use it as a frequency display. It helps give a visual reference of where things are sitting in the mix, and it’s nice to have something with bouncing dancing lights in the corner of my eye.”
Cyclone Analogic TT-303
“I always wanted a real 303 so when this came along I snapped it up. It’s just fun as hell to combine with distortion and FX and sequence using the PC to make it vomit acid and create slidy, bending bass weirdness.”
Oppo PM-3 headphones
“I’ve been using these a lot on my mobile setup and in the studio - they are the most comfy headphones I’ve used and sound absolutely fantastic.”
Razer Blade laptop Bitwig Studio 2
“Recently purchased. After finishing my new album I wanted to explore a new DAW and picked Bitwig Studio - I absolutely love it to bits. It’s such a creative and inspiring environment to work in and the modulation capabilities are just mind blowing.
“After using just Cubase for around 17 years, working in a new environment is like stepping into a whole new world of discovery.”
SubPac S2
“Helps me no end with sub/kick relationship and gives me an understanding of how a track will feel on a live setup. Also, my girlfriend loves it... (she bought it for me!)”