Bad Religion's Greg Graffin: the 10 records that changed my life

News earlier this year that Bad Religion frontman Greg Graffin was putting out a country album was met with surprise from most corners.

Looking at it today as we listen to said album, the excellent Millport, the decision doesn’t seem quite so left-field. And that’s not because punk rock veteran Graffin hasn’t delivered on the promise; this is a record packed full of country feel, as well as rootsy folk and even gospel.

No, we shouldn’t have been surprised, because Millport actually flows nicely on from Graffin’s previous two solo outings, 1997’s American Lesion and its 2005 follow-up, Cold As The Clay.

“I wanted to build upon what I had done on my other two solo records,” Graffin explains.

“If you could compress time a little bit you’d see them as a pretty logical evolution. The first one was self-written, self-produced and self-recorded. The second one was blending that recording heritage in line with doing a real studio album but doing it in the tradition of the music that was handed down in my family.”

The songs that Graffin was exposed to during childhood clearly had a big impact on Millport.

“I wanted to do the music that I sing around my house but do it in a recording studio instead of a home recording studio,” he says.

“On Cold As The Clay there were four or five songs that were full band productions and I started gravitating towards those full productions as my favourites.

“On this new album, my producer Brett Gurewitz agreed that we should do a full album of those full productions. It wasn’t a conscious decision to be different; it was simply a refinement of what we had established on previous albums. I’m always writing music in that tradition.”

There is no shortage of sources for lyrical inspiration in 2017 America, so did President Trump’s shadow loom large over Millport, we wonder?

“The political landscape has always been present in my awareness, but the particular political folly going on at this time is no better or worse for inspiring satire or themes,” Greg says.

“For instance, Time Of Need says, ‘No religion can help this time of need.’ That was written before the President decided to run for President. That song goes beyond the politics of the moment and says there is a lot of need in the world and the fact that this President isn’t going to address those needs doesn’t really take away from or add to the power of the song.”

We also wonder whether a solo record gives Graffin an outlet to be a little more personal and reflective in his lyrics, in contrast to the hard-hitting political messages of Bad Religion. Again, we were mistaken.

“If I wanted to write a personal or reflective song I would do that with Bad Religion just as much as I would on my solo album. The song Time Of Need on the new record could just as well be a Bad Religion song. It talks about putting the responsibility for change in the world on human shoulders. That sounds like a Bad Religion formula right there.

“The average Bad Religion song is 300bpm, but then some of the bluegrass songs I wrote like Echo On The Hill have a punk tempo. It’s more about production and instrumentation; you don’t use distortion on my solo albums and you don’t have acoustic guitars on a Bad Religion album.”

Speaking of which, we break off from talk of Millport as Greg tells us that new material from the LA punks is in the works.

“Brett [Gurewitz] and I are talking and writing together as we speak. We’re being very cautious because our last record was so good. We want to release something that’s better so we’re being very slow and scrutinising our work, but we are working in that direction.”

The well-spoken Graffin is an engaging interviewee right from the off, conversing with authority on a multitude of topics (as you’d expect for a seasoned musician, author and college lecturer).

Even so, as we press on with the meat of our interview, we find a topic on which he can speak with particular authority. Here, we present the records that changed Greg Graffin’s life.