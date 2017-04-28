Katie Melua: the 10 records that changed my life

Back in October 2016, Katie Melua released her seventh studio album, In Winter, securing the songstress yet another UK top 10 chart placing.

In Winter represents something of a musical departure for Katie, with the 24-piece Gori Women’s Choir - who hail from Georgia, the country of Melua’s birth - maintaining a magical, uplifting presence throughout.

The album’s 10 tracks, which balance both traditional and original material, ably deliver the mesmerising, wintery vibe that the singer was striving for throughout the writing and recording process.

“There was quite a specific atmosphere that I wanted to fill the house with at that time of year, and this was two years before the album came out,” Katie tells us.

“That atmosphere was like a sprinkling of old Elvis and Frank Sinatra and Julie London, but then also something that felt quite true and honest, and I think that’s where the going-back-home aspect for me had to happen.”

Indeed, Melua and her co-producer Adam ‘Cecil’ Bartlett trekked all the way over to the small Georgian town of Gori to set up a DIY studio in an old community arts centre.

“The practicalities meant that, because there’s 24 in the choir, the easiest way forward was for me to fly out to Gori with Cecil and 12 boxes of equipment,” explains Melua.

“That was actually logistically easier and also, from an artistic point of view, it was just great to be there and to be recording in that place. It’s this old art centre in Gori, which is pretty rundown to our eyes but, when you live out there, you kind of get used to it. It becomes normalised to have ceilings falling down and rubble everywhere.

I came across this choir and I just found their sound so different and so unusual and orchestral, avoiding any of the trappings of usual choir singing

“They have gigs going on and really great dancing concerts and other choirs coming to town. It really reminded me of my childhood out in Georgia and my visits there every summer that pretty much fed the writing of the original songs that are on the album.”

How did Katie discover the Gori Women’s Choir, who she later took out on tour, in the first place?

“It was slightly accidental, actually,” she says.

“There was a project that I nearly got involved with, which was a ballet. It was going to be made out in Georgia and I was going to manage the musical direction of it. I was researching Georgian musicians because I didn’t have a great deal of visibility on that, having never worked out there.

“That actual project didn’t end up moving forward but, in the process of looking for artists out in Georgia, I came across this choir and I just found their sound so different and so unusual and orchestral, avoiding any of the trappings of usual choir singing. I was just mesmerised by their sound, so I got in touch with them and listened to their rehearsals and I wanted to work with them somehow.

“I didn’t know because they were quite far out from my sound and the Katie Melua world that a lot of people know. This was late-2014 and it was that winter that I thought, ‘Hmm, I think I’d love to do a winter album.’ I just thought the choir would be great for it and it would add that element of tradition and nostalgia. Winter and Christmas are quite an important time for everyone to look back to the past.”

Before we move on to the 10 records that changed Melua’s life, we just find time to ask how the sessions for In Winter compared to her previous recording experiences.

“I’ve made six albums and I made my first one when I was 18, so essentially I’ve been incredibly lucky and spoiled, because when I look at other musicians, many haven’t had the chance to record with full orchestras or do six albums and work with the best session musicians in the land,” Katie explains.

“This experience was about taking that artist to a really special environment where suddenly making a record was sacred again, because it was to every single one of the choir and it was for me, too. It was such an incredible experience for all of us.”