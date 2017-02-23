Big Wreck’s Ian Thornley: the 12 records that changed my life

We already suggested Ian Thornley could be one of the great unsung heroes of rock guitar back when we spoke to him last year about his excellent solo album, Secrets. And as the Toronto native returns to full band duties with Big Wreck on their fifth release Grace Street, the claim is undeniable.

It’s an album that’s full of his versatility as a writer; from Zeppelin-sized workouts (Digging In) to full-blown instrumental fusion (Skybunk Marché) and low-key haunting acoustics (Useless). There’s always a tangible willingness to evolve and surprise that makes us wonder if Big Wreck are actually a stealth prog-rock band.

We are getting away with some pretty interesting stuff - we’re not playing 4/4 pop tunes here

“I don’t really know, man,” Ian ponders as we speak midway through Big Wreck’s Canadian tour, which finds them back as a four-piece following guitarist Paulo Neta’s departure in January.

“I start thinking about it sometimes, and then I get worried and I stop thinking about it. We’ve never really broken through as that. Our audience has always grown, that’s for sure. Like this tour, most of these shows have been sold out.

“That’s a great feeling, but we are getting away with some pretty interesting stuff - we’re not playing 4/4 pop tunes here. Even though I love a lot of that. Maybe it’s a rock band that’s been dipped in some prog, but I hear as much blues in there… even Abba are a huge influence on me. It’s all fair game.”

That attitude reflects Ian’s open-minded approach as a listener.

“I don’t really discriminate beyond good and bad,” he concurs. “I never say, ‘I don’t listen to that kind of music’; I’ll give anything a shot if it’s good.”

As a result, there’s a rich tapestry of influences to be heard in Ian’s playing, writing and inventive approaches to production. There’s also the impact of a musical background that didn’t actually start in guitar at all, but we’ll get to that.

“I’m a firm believer that you are what you eat as far as music goes,” he adds. “So the stuff that goes in is definitely going to come out.”

Indeed, such is Ian’s appetite for music, the only problem we had was ending the list. But here’s a dozen of his landmark listens to bite into...

Don't Miss

Ian Thornley: my top 13 tips for guitarists

Ian Thornley talks Secrets, guitar gear and nearly joining Velvet Revolver

Famous firsts: Big Wreck's Ian Thornley