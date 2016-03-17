Ian Thornley talks Secrets, guitar gear and nearly joining Velvet Revolver

The really intimate moments on this album are striking; do they hark back to early acoustic Americana and blues influences for you?

“Maybe, maybe. I don't know, man. Certainly, you are a product of your influences, and at your most intimate and honest moments, the language that you use to communicate with is the language that you've learned from your heroes. So, I would assume me at my most stripped down and intimate would echo that kind of thing. Be it Bruce Cockburn or Chris Whitley, or even going further back to Mississippi Fred McDowell or something like that.

“It's hard for me to really say at this point, because the record on the whole is a very intimate and personal record. There was a lot of stuff going on in my personal life in the last year, and it was really right at the surface when we were recording the record. So I haven't really listened to it as much as I normally would, say a Big Wreck album where I go over it and I comb through it.

The language that you use to communicate with is the language that you've learned from your heroes

“This was really literally a snapshot of a moment in time and there's a lot of honesty on it. It's very raw and very unpolished and that definitely speaks for the authenticity of it in a way. Intimate is a good word, and it would be hard for me to listen to those intimate moments and hear past where I was when I did it and hear what I was being influenced by. I could do it maybe as I get further away from it, maybe in a few months.

“Now, when I listen to it, I get brought right back to the place where I was when I cut the song. And some of those are very sensitive times for me. There's a lot of weird shit going on, so it's hard for me to dissect that record. It is difficult for me to listen to unless I'm in the right frame of mind.”

Did you have reservations about being so honest on record?

“Very much so. I still tend to hide behind metaphor, but I just figured it was time to really let go of the sort of OCD of wanting everything to be a case of, 'No, do it again. No, do it again. Now it's perfect. Double it.' For me to get away from the idea of, 'I love this part of the song; do you know what would be even better, if we put this on top and then we slide this in the middle so it contrasts.'

“It was hard for me to let go of that and just trust Mark. The guy had made some of the most important albums in history, at least for my tastes and in my world, so you trust when someone carries that kind of weight. You trust his process, and it's very different from my own. You have to have room for that, and you have to sort of man up and let go. And there is a freedom in that, if you embrace it. It took a while, and it was a bit of a headtrip to change the whole thing.

I try to hear the time and place, as opposed to the fact that I can hear someone turning a page in the middle of the first verse

“Even with the recording of the vocals, I'm used to a very different vocal sound. I'm used to something that's very compressed and will bring my quieter moments up and bring my louder moments down. But with this, I was turning almost 360 degrees at certain points, because the mic was just on and it was hot. So, if I just went right up to the mic off axis as I normally do, I would have blown something up. So, I was singing in the same direction the mic was pointing for most of the higher stuff.

“It was a very different process, very honest and revealing. There's something cathartic in that, too, to have everything be that naked. Now, if I'm in the right frame of mind and I do listen to it, I try to hear everything else. I try to hear the time and place, as opposed to the fact that I can hear someone turning a page in the middle of the first verse, or adjusting a seat through the drum microphone, or the chair I was sitting in when I did the guitar did a little creak. That will eventually, hopefully rest to a place where I find it endearing and even more assist in it staying honest and true. Keep it as a snapshot in time.”

Do you think this album might change your creative process in the future, or is there a specific way of working with Big Wreck that just works for you?

“I don't know. I hope some of it seeps in. I must admit, as soon as I was done, I said that I can't wait to make something really heavy! I need to make something low-tuned, heavy and triple-tracked. But that's your initial reaction when you come out of something that's so different. I have room for all of it, I really do.

“At the end of the day, it's just art, just music, and it should be taken as such. How you get there is really… once it's done, who cares, right? It's the music and the statement, feeling and vibe that counts. More than how comfortable or uncomfortable you were doing it. If it was something I was really uncomfortable doing, I probably wouldn't have released it.

It was very quick and instinctive, and our instincts were all tuned to the same frequency

“But [there was] the live aspect of it – and it's very live because the whole record was done with myself, [drummer] Glen Milchem and [bassist] Dave McMillan [who plays in Big Wreck too] sitting facing each other and running the song. We'd run it through a few times until we got one that we thought was the one. And that was basically it. They were really exceptional musicians and easy to work with. Nobody really had to take an instruction or anything. It was very quick and instinctive, and our instincts were all tuned to the same frequency, if you will.

“It was a great way to work in that regard, and I look forward to maybe letting some of that seep into the next Big Wreck album. We do a lot of laying down the bed tracks live, or at least as much as we can. But the problem is I'm such a fan of effecting the drums in different ways and doing different things with the guitars, and if there's mic bleed from a scratch guitar on there that's going to get in the way… but there might be a happy medium to be found. I would certainly hope that it ekes its way in to the next project, the next Big Wreck album.”