Alain Johannes talks lessons learned with Homme, Cornell and Lanegan

"After a while, you run out of places to pinch on your body. One second, I’m on stage with John Paul Jones - and I grew up with Led Zeppelin and looked up to him so much as an incredible musician, arranger and just badass in general.

"My guitar tech, goes, ‘Sir Paul [McCartney] is watching you like a hawk’"

"And the next thing you know, there I am on stage in London, and my guitar tech, Ally Christie, goes, ‘Sir Paul [McCartney] is watching you like a hawk’, and I’m like, ‘Oh God, don’t say that to me right now!’

"And then after the show, Paul McCartney stops me as I’m walking by, and he goes, ‘I don’t understand; it’s billed as three, but I see four - and what a mighty fourth you are!’ That’s a dream for me: growing up, I used to make my mum get me the singles as they were coming out. The Beatles were everything for me. And so there [Sir Paul] is, watching me and giving me kudos. It couldn’t have been more of a dream come true."

"I think some of our best shows definitely rival some of the best live music that’s ever happened, and I’m not just saying that because I was part of it. I’m just trying to be objective about it. There were a couple of moments where you just felt the power, and how easy it was for us to just tune in and transcend and just be in this incredible kind of a group mind. Moving like a single beast.

"Coming from, in some ways, very disparate vantage points, and yet at the same time everybody always having music as the primary reason why they exist; it’s the thing they love the most and communicate the clearest and the best in."