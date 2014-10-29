Myles Kennedy talks Slash and World On Fire

"This record was the first since the first Alter Bridge record where I was really just focusing on vocals exclusively."

It feels like there's a real synergy between your voice and Slash’s guitar on songs like Automatic Overdrive, 30 Years To Life and The Dissident…

“Some of the songs you listed off there were some of the easiest ones to put together from a melodic standpoint. Like Automatic Overdrive – that came very quickly. It just felt very natural. It wasn't something that was overthought, at least on my end.

"30 Years To Life is something that came real quick, at least melodically. Lyrically it was a different story; it was a real pain in the ass! That's the beauty of this team, it's pretty painless. And I think that makes for a better record.”

Were there any songs that changed quite dramatically in the studio?

“30 Years To Life definitely had some changes – the intro wasn't there, which turned out to be one of my favourite parts actually. A big singalong which almost has an Oh Brother Where Art Thou vibe to it. That part didn't exist before.

"When I came back after they put the arrangement together, Elvis was like, 'Wouldn't it be cool if for this part here there was this group vocal, real bluesy Brother Where Art Thou thing.' So I was driving back to the hotel and it just popped in my head and I pulled over and sang it into my phone. We tried it the next day and it worked out great. That's going to be a fun one live. The crowd's going to sing that one back.”

Was it a relief for you not having to take on rhythm guitar duties in the studio for this album?

“Yes, especially as I’m bouncing back and forth between two projects. I’d just got off the road from the UK run with Alter Bridge when we started working these sessions late last year. It freed me lyrically. On the Apocalyptic sessions I was doing guitar in the afternoon and trying to make sure all those arrangements were tight on my end and I was able to track proficiently. And then I was trying to find time to fine tune lyrics that weren’t done.

"With this, Slash would be in during the day cutting guitars and I would be at the hotel finishing the lyrics. I’d come in at night and really feel confident and ready to go. It just made it a lot less

stressful for me.

“With that said, I miss playing guitar, because you know how much I love playing the guitar. But I think it’s worked out real well for this record. I’m glad we did it this way. This record was the first since the first Alter Bridge record where I was really just focusing on vocals exclusively. And I think it turned out great for me as a vocalist because it allowed so much more time, instead of wearing two hats. I still love playing guitar more than anything, though.”

Does it balance out that you're guitar playing is becoming more prominent elsewhere? Alter Bridge Fortress featured more lead playing from you, and more people are realising that you're much more than a vocalist

“I think it helps that I have that outlet, that's a very valid point. In fact I was just thinking about that earlier today. I'm grateful that I have that outlet with Alter Bridge. I think that if I was just strictly the singer guy, I don't know how that would work in the long run because it's always been such a big part of my life, for most of my life. So to kick that to the curve would be kind of a tragedy for me as far as I'm concerned.”

You’ve worked with producer Michael 'Elvis' Baskette in your old band Mayfield Four, with Alter Bridge and now World On Fire; do you think he understands what fans want to hear from artists?

“I think so. Elvis said something to me once that really stuck with me, I'll get it wrong but it was something to the effect of, he can get good but his job is to get great. And to get what each artist is capable of and to realise their true potential.

"I think that's why Elvis so much as a producer. There are days when you've been in for 12 to 14 hours and you start to get burned out and think, we'll just track this and be done. He won't stand for that. His work ethic is out of control.

"That guy is just so driven and he won't let you slack. Because it's being documented forever. You don't want to settle because when you're gone this is part of your legacy. To know that there's someone at the helm who is going to make sure that is documented the best it's going to be is very important.”

Elvis and Slash are fans of analogue recording, but what's the appeal for you?

“Vocally I don't think analogue makes that much difference, but with guitars it definitely makes some difference. With drums and bass absolutely. It has to do with the compression you get when the signal hits the tape. In the digital world they're getting closer to copying that and it won't be long until you can pretty much simulate that.

"I think there's a psychology to it as well, and knowing that it's going to a medium that can't be manipulated helps to keep you on your toes. You're not just turning it into zeroes and ones that you can then move around and change. You're putting it to a format that once it's there, it's there, Sure, you can cut tape but it's different. You have to be on your toes.”