Ian Thornley: my top 13 tips for guitarists

Watch Ian Thornley on stage with Big Wreck and he's every inch the untouchable rock god. Meet the 43-year-old in person, though, and it turns out he sees himself in less grandiose terms.

"I'm a guitar nerd," he shrugs, plainly. "I've always been drawn to music and sorta had a knack for it." Big Wreck's catalogue has plenty of evidence of that knack. Since 1997's multi-platinum In Loving Memory Of…, the Canadian alt-rockers have dealt in heavy, hooky anthems, always driven by Thornley's assured touch, quicksilver chops and palpable passion for the instrument.

1. Make a good start

"I remember, I'd gotten a guitar as a birthday present and it had just sat in my closet for a year. Then a friend of mine came over and we were hanging out. He just started playing Led Zeppelin songs and I was like, 'Wow – it's that easy.'

"There was an immediacy about it. It was the exact same sounds that I'd heard on the records. When music is so important to you and all of a sudden you can duplicate it… there's just something about that."

2. Pick your spot on stage

"I'm more of a Jimmy [Page] than a Robert [Plant]. I guess it comes down to your personality and what you gravitate towards. I would feel silly without a guitar on stage. It's sort of a shield. It's a comfort zone. It's not through a lack of wanting to be an exhibitionist.

"I think anybody who does this for a living wants to be in front of people, and is seeking praise on some level. I just think that having a guitar is the route I took initially, and now I can't see myself without one. I still think of myself as a guitar player first and a singer second."

3. If it ain't broke…

"I'm always changing pots and pickups, just messing with things. But my Suhrs are the only guitars I've never gone inside and tinkered around with, because they're perfect the way they are. Particularly the ones I've spec'd out myself.

"I seem to go with the alder body, a bigger maple neck and the rosewood 'board. Then I love the V60LP Single Coils, and for the humbuckers, I love the SSH. I also have a Suhr Modern that has the DSH+ humbuckers.

"It shaves a bit of that top end off, because I'm one of those guys who hits the pickup selector down to the bridge to play a solo, and then my first instinct is to reach for the tone knob to shave off some of that high end."

4. Make it easy on yourself

"I practise more these days, and what made me step it up, I think, was using lighter strings and a lower action. I used to play 13s with a really high action. I just wanted to be a macho man, Stevie Ray Vaughan kinda guy.

"Now, it's a set of 11s, and I've lowered the action and got it nice and cosy. There's just a lot more that you can do physically, and that opens up a whole new world of things to learn."

