Steven Wilson’s Craig Blundell: 10 drumming albums that changed my life

Craig Blundell is currently riding a two-year wave of success as the drummer for prog genius Steven Wilson. In 2015 he was ushered last minute into Wilson’s venerated band as the fill-in for an absent Marco Minnemann – a gig that would send most drummers running.

“It’s common knowledge that when I first got the gig I was extremely unprepared,” Blundell reveals of his trial by fire introduction to the gig. “We only had two days of rehearsals and then went to Chile and started the gig.

"I later found out that Steven records the show every night, listens to it, makes notes, then brings you in the next morning. I was about three weeks in and wasn’t sure I was going to make it.

I went back to the practice pad everyday and just played harder and harder...

“I went back to the practice pad everyday and just played harder and harder for longer periods. I’d been given this golden ticket and I wasn’t about to throw it away. About a month later I was starting to feel more comfortable, our meetings were getting less frequent and his whole persona towards me changed on stage.”

Blundell proved himself to such a degree that Wilson invited him to record some drums on his 2016 EP, 4 ½, as well as on new album To The Bone.

Chops and truckloads

For the album sessions, Blundell came prepared with chops and a truckload of gear, but Wilson made it clear that he didn’t want ‘drum Olympics’. “I came in with 8” through 18” toms, a million different Paiste cymbals, double kicks galore”, he remembers.

“[Steven said] you can do your stuff on tour, you can let loose and the fans love it, but I want pure stripped back playing. If you play a fill I want it justified. If I don’t like it we’re going to get rid of it.

“It was stripped back to a point where it was like ‘ok, just open the hats at the end of this verse, let’s let it breathe’. There’s no real crazy drum stuff on the album, but it was fairly organic, pretty pure and very soulful.”

To celebrate the release, we grilled Craig on the 10 albums that shaped his career as a progressive drummer and beyond.

Steven Wilson’s new album To The Bone is out on 18 August.