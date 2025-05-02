“Miles runs into the studio with his horn and shouts ‘hit the record button,’ and we were recording. We wrapped that album up by midday”: Billy Cobham on Miles Davis’s agile approach to recording

News
By published

Iconic drummer turns 80 later this month

Billy Cobham performs at Blue Note on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Corbis/Getty)

Billy Cobham – a genuine living legend of both jazz and jazz rock – has been talking about his long career, including his experiences playing with Miles Davis, Mahuvishnu Orchestra and more.

Ahead of his appearance at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival this weekend, the drummer - who turns 80 in a couple of weeks - has given an extensive interview to the Guardian. He cited as a turning point in his career when Davis recruited him for the recording of the Jack Johnson soundtrack in 1970.

“We’re in the studio and Miles is in the control room and John McLaughlin starts messing around on his guitar and I come in then – whomp! – bassist Michael Henderson hits us with this heavy groove. Miles rushes out of the control room and admonishes us in that gravelly voice of his: ‘I told you not to play between takes!’”

He continued: “But John just can’t stop. And so we’re at it again, and then Miles runs into the studio with his horn and shouts ‘hit the record button,’ and we were recording. We wrapped that album up by midday. Said everything that needed to be said. Sometimes making music is like that.”

Miles Davis - Jack Johnson (1971) FULL ALBUM Vinyl Rip - YouTube Miles Davis - Jack Johnson (1971) FULL ALBUM Vinyl Rip - YouTube
Watch On

Davis didn’t say much as a band leader, he recalls. “But what I did learn from him was to listen to what everyone is playing and adapt. Once we were playing My Funny Valentine and Herbie Hancock played a wrong chord, but Miles liked it and took the music that way. Jazz isn’t about perfection.”

Cobham and McLaughlin later formed the Mahavishnu Orchestra, which blazed a trail for jazz rock in the 1970s. As a drummer he’s been sampled thousands of times over the decades. “I love it that people want to sample my music, to put their own touch, their own twist, on it,” he said. “If I can pass you the groove then I’m happy to do so, because it’s not just mine, it’s everybody’s.”

Even at 80, Cobham is very much a working musician - after Cheltenham, he’ll be playing as part of the Guy Barker Big Band at Ronnie Scott’s in June – and still seems up for collaborating this late in his career: “I like to keep things fresh and work with new people.”

Not every one works out though. “I recently approached Bruno Mars’ drummer as I think he’s doing some really interesting things. He’s not got back to me; so be it. I can see he might think I’m a bit far out.”

Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about drummers

Zak Starkey is back in The Who. “I take responsibility for some of the confusion… Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised”, says Pete Townshend

“I oversaw every element - not just the music and the lyrics and the melodies and the production, but also the merch and the fan clubs and everything”: Mike Portnoy talks about his years away from Dream Theater

“PC Music was just two guys in a room making stuff and uploading it to the internet - that’s where it starts”: Danny L Harle on self-discovery, success and helping unsigned artists find their sound
See more latest
Most Popular
lone
“You could take everything away from me but leave the laptop and I'm confident I could make interesting music quite happily for the rest of my life”: Lone on the gear behind his technicolour, rave-adjacent electronica
Bonnie Raitt
"I switched to a Stratocaster - I got a really good deal in the middle of the night for $120 - and then in 1972, Lowell George showed me his MXR compressor pedal”: Bonnie Raitt on how she developed her famous slide guitar style
Mike Dawes is photographed wearing a white-and-black hooded top, hood up, against a red background, and holds his custom built cutaway acoustic guitar.
“The melodies work so well in this CGDGAD tuning. I’ve absolutely fallen in love with this arrangement”: Magic Mike Dawes is at it again – he’s turned a Sleep Token track into a work of solo acoustic guitar genius
Lorde
“I pulled this Moog bass forward… we were like, ‘OK, that feels kind of trashy’”: Lorde says that she needed to find “just the right amount of dirt” to finish her new single, What Was That
PreSonus Quantum HD 8
PreSonus’s Quantum HD interfaces can be the heart of a powerful, convenient recording setup
spaceblender
Soundtoys just dropped the best free reverb plugin we've tried in years - grab it now before it costs $99
Idania Valencia
“I knew since I first listened to the music that it was gonna be big - because the music was incredible”: Charli XCX's Brat mastering engineer Idania Valencia on finalising a modern classic
Sammy Hagar in 2025
“He stopped writing, I think, because he just ran out. He had used that guitar neck up. He did everything and anything that neck could do”: Sammy Hagar explains Eddie Van Halen's lost years
Bono black and white in glasses
“Last time I saw my mother alive was at her own father’s funeral. It sounds almost too Irish": Bono shares trailer for his Apple TV+ documentary
Diane Warren
“If it’s not all samples, what did those people do to get that credit on the song?”: Diane Warren on the trend for hit songs having multiple writers, and why she prefers to work alone