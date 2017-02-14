Alison Wonderland: 10 records that blew my mind

“James Murphy is the reason I tried to write songs the way I do, and he is the reason I decided to sing on the songs I have written.

“I never want to meet him because I think I would probably pee my pants and say something stupid. I remember the first time I saw this band live. I was completely sober but I felt so high from the vibes radiating off the stage. There was something so intimate about the performance, even though the crowd was huge. That’s how live music should be performed.

“An artist playing something from the heart will speak 1096890 times louder than anything else out there. LCD Soundsystem is perfection. This album is perfection. Dance yourself clean. The end.”

Check out the latest single by Alison Wonderland & M-Phazes ‘Messiah’, out now on Virgin. For more information, visit Alison’s Facebook and Twitter pages.