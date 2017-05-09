Me in my studio: Anneka

Having previously collaborated with Forest Swords, Ital Tek and Falty DL, Anneka has now put out her debut Life Force EP on Anti Ghost Moon Ray Records (Gazelle Twin’s label).

Her music mixes electronic elements with guitars, field recordings and her own vocals which is the focal point of her sound. Anneka’s voice is regularly used as an instrument, often with improvised vocals layered on top of each other or sampled through effects pedals.

The Brighton native is also a visual artist, so we asked her to take us on a tour of her studio and take a look at all the gear amongst the ornaments, books and artwork.