Vicetone: 10 tracks that blew our minds

Influenced by house producers such as Eric Prydz and Swedish House Mafia, childhood friends Ruben Den Boer and Victor Pool first started making music together in a small studio in Groningen, rural Netherlands in early 2012.

Their debut single, the progressive house track Harmony, was followed by the critically acclaimed Heartbeat (featuring Collin McLoughlin) in 2013.

Remixes followed for industry giants Adele and Calvin Harris, as the duo took to the road as a support act for fellow Dutchman Nicky Romero, who they’d later collaborate with on the No. 1 Beatport hit Let Me Feel.

The last few years have seen the in-demand DJs continue their meteoric rise, with worldwide DJ bookings, multiple HypeM #1s and Beatport top 10s.

Click through the gallery to find out the 10 tracks that most influenced Vicetone…