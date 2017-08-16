Ultra Naté: 10 albums that blew my mind

Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, American singer/songwriter Ultra Naté took the UK charts by storm in the ‘90s with classic Top 10 hits like Free and Found a Cure.

Meanwhile, in her US homeland, the garage house/RnB star has continually topped the club charts, leading Billboard Magazine to rank her as the 12th most successful dance artist of all time. Now, Ultra has teamed up with house producer Quentin Harris for an exciting new collaborative album under the pseudonym Black Stereo Faith.

Click through the gallery to discover Ultra’s selections and find out why she chose them...