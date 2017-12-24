Squeeze’s Chris Difford: the 10 records that changed my life

For over 40 years, Chris Difford’s sublime songwriting - both with Squeeze and as a solo artist - has dazzled the heart, minds and souls of successive generations of music fans, undoubtedly establishing him as one of the UK’s finest ever songsmiths.

The brand new Chris To… The Mill box set brings together all three of Difford’s three superb solo albums, I Didn’t Get Where I Am (2002), The Last Temptation Of Chris (2008) and Cashmere if You Can (2011) in addition to a bevy of unreleased bonus tracks and a DVD featuring live acoustic performances and an interview.

“I'm obviously very proud of the boxset. I think it's really well put together,” Chris tells us.

“I think Demon Records and Val Jennings have done an incredible job of putting it together. It looks beautiful: it's really great and it's inspiring. I'm hoping that Squeeze will get a boxset out, too, and I'll use some of the knowledge I’ve gained working on this, working on that."

Where did the idea to put a solo box set together come from?

"Well, I owe it all to my brother Lew Difford, who used to be in the music industry and actually ran Demon Records for many, many years,” explains Difford.

“He's my biggest fan and my biggest brother and he inspired the idea of putting a box set out, which I'd never thought about. It draws a line in the sand and it also opens up the door for chapter two, let's say.

“I have got a new album all ready to come out, which I'm really excited about. It's been in the works for a long time. Boo Hewerdine and myself have written the songs together over the last five years. It's called Not Only But Also and it will hopefully come out in April.”

Boo Hewerdine also co-wrote and produced Difford’s 2008’s The Last Temptation of Chris long-player, while the other two albums in the boxset were produced by Francis Dunnery (I Didn’t Get Where I Am) and Leo Abrahams (Cashmere if You Can) respectively. How did each of these three producers differ in terms of what they brought to the table?

“Well, I'm most at home working with Boo, I have to say,” Chris replies. “I think he's a very inspirational person who actually has a terrific sense of humour and that, in a way, makes one feel at ease when you're recording or you're writing. I think it's really important to have a sense of humour around you.

“Leo brought to the table his expertise of production, recording and his very skilled musicianship. He's got an incredible history and he did a really great job considering I don't think I was in a great headspace at the time.

“Francis Dunnery is just an all round genius really. I haven't seen him for many years and I haven't worked with him for many years but when I watch what he does and listen to him, I learn quite a lot about life. He's very inspirational."

So what does the remainder of 2017 have in store for Mr Difford?

"The rest of this year is Squeeze,” he explains.

“Squeeze is my main draw and I'm writing with Glenn [Tilbrook] as we speak, which is great and a different kind of inspiration. Squeeze really have been my life for 43 years. We've got a tour in the UK later in the year and one in America, and then we've got tours booked for next year, too, so there's really not a lot of space for my solo stuff… but that's absolutely fine. I've got the rest of my life to breathe that kind of stuff!”

Here, Chris takes you through 10 records that changed his life…

Chris To… The Mill is out now via Demon Music Group.