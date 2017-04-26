Lucy Rose: the 10 records that changed my life

“My disclaimer before this all begins is that I think I’m just choosing the 10 best classic records in the world,” explains Lucy Rose ahead of our discussion.

“There’s no, ‘Oh I’ve never heard of that band’; I’ve just gone for the best in my opinion.”

‘Let the music do the talking’ is an adage that is ‘well-worn’ to the last tattered scrap of leather, but it nonetheless applies here in Rose’s approach to life, songwriting and listening habits.

It’s an approach manifested on Rose’s affectingly direct third album Something’s Changing. Inspired by her guitar and backpack travels around South America in 2016 - in which Rose used social media to make real-life connections with fans, booking gigs directly and staying in their homes - the album reflects personally on a status quo of embedded sexism, an ever-worsening refugee crisis and proxy emotional discourse.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the values of the album share something with this collection. Here, you’ll see a collective of capital-A artists and to-the-point writing that's unafraid to look the awkward in the eye.

Something's Changing is out on 7 July via Communion Records.