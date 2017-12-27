Camo & Krooked: 10 records that blew our minds

Since finding each other in 2007, Austria’s Camo & Krooked (Reinhard Reitsch and Markus Wagner) have been a steady presence on the drum and bass scene, first collaborating on Play It from the Camo single Drop It.

Future releases showcased their high-energy production style, culminating in the debut Camo & Krooked album Above & Beyond in 2010, which led to them being championed as Best Newcomers at the Drum and Bass Arena Awards later that year.

Spreading releases across a maelstrom of labels, the duo briefly operated under the minimal techno/house alias Chrome, although the project was discontinued in 2011 as Camo & Krooked returned with a second album, Cross the Line, for Hospital Records. Video game work beckoned and the releases and remixes continued to flow, developing their meticulous arrangements by incorporating elements of disco, techno, soul and funk.

Alongside the recent creation of their own Mosaik Music, Reitsch and Wagner have recently co-signed to the infamous drum and bass label RAM Records and are due to drop their fourth album, Mosaik, on 23rd June.

